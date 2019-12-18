Lefty Rep. Jackie Speier looks for an excuse to shut impeachment down

For Democrats, impeachment's a disaster, and apparently not just for the red-state Democrats who lied to voters about not focusing on taking down President Trump to get elected. They're collapsing in the polls, and voters aren't rallying to their cause.

Even Rep. Jackie Speier, a grizzled old swamp leftist from the Bay Area, seems to be looking for a way for Democrats to get out of this growing fiasco.

According to the Daily Caller:

Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier said Tuesday that impeachment might be heading for a mistrial before it even gets to the Senate. Speier made the comment to CNN's Jake Tapper, claiming that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should be made to recuse himself. "We're going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate," she said, referencing McConnell's own admission that he would not be an "impartial" juror in an impeachment trial. McConnell told reporters Tuesday that the entire process was political and that he could not be expected to be impartial. "I'm not an impartial juror. This is a political process. I'm not impartial about this at all," he said.

This is kind of disingenuous, given that Democrats have run the most hyper-crazed partisan impeachment of all time, an impeachment so partisan that you can bet the next Democrat to hold office may get one of his own because payback's a... That's if the voters don't get to them first, tearing them apart like sharks on chum, which I think is what will happen. To claim that McConnell, who's honest, is not "impartial" and that somehow a senator needs to be that in an essentially political process not bound by normal laws is laughable, given the Democrats' record. These are the people who refused to permit Trump to confront his accuser, a little punk at the CIA who seems to like to leak to the press, not a good quality to have in that agency.

So Speier is impartial, and McConnell is not? It's laughable: Democrats have had it in for President Trump from the day he was elected. They were working to take him down, Wile E. Coyote style, first with claims to voter fraud, then to yellings about the electoral college, then to the Russian collusion narrative, then to impeachment. None of it worked, and impeachment is merely the next failure for Democrats to get ready to notch in their popgun belts.

What we have here is Speier trying to get out of the impeachment fiasco of the Democrats' own making. What better way to get out than to blame Mitch McConnell and call oneself a victim? It's barf-making. And it's unlikely to succeed, given what Democrats have pulled up until this moment.

Image credit: © BrokenSphere, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.