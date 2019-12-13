Kangaroo court in full swing as Nadler shifts impeachment voting times to his liking

For all their pious talk about "democracy at stake" and ''the future of the republic" and "history is watching us" claptrap, Democrats are running their prized, gotcha impeachment vote like a tent full of circus clowns.

Here's what Republicans had to say about the "express impeachment" problem, according to Fox News:

"Mr. Chairman, there was no consulting with the ranking member on your schedule for tomorrow -- you just blew up schedules for everyone?" Collins asked incredulously. "You chose not to consult the ranking member on a scheduling issue of this magnitude? This is the kangaroo court we're talking about. Not even consult? Not even consult? 10 a.m. tomorrow?" He later told reporters: “This is why people don't like us. This crap like this is why people are having such a terrible opinion of Congress. What Chairman Nadler just did, and his staff, and the rest of the majority who sat there quietly and said nothing, this is why they don't like us. They know it's all about games. It's all about the TV screens. They want the primetime hit. This is Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff and the others directing this committee. I don't have a chairman anymore. I guess I need to just go straight to Ms. Pelosi and say, what TV hit does this committee need to do? This committee has lost all relevance. I'll see y'all tomorrow."

So they rescheduled it for optimal television ratings.

Which may be true, but it might just as easily have been a Democrat need to twist more arms on recalitrant Democrats from red districts that just keep hearing and hearing about polls going up for President Trump and those Tories running away with it on last night's election. There have got to be a few who are thinking twice about the wisdom of this zero-win impeachment manuever. Whatever the reason the delay points to a one-party show with Nancy Pelosi in the saddle.

Not exactly the hushed, "call of duty", "greatest decision", "pray for the country" display that Pelosi tried to market it as earlier.

To normal people, this is nothing but a clown show, getting ever more clownish the more we roll along.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Tom Childers, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 and public domain source.