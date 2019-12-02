Joe Biden ramps up the 'ick' factor with his latest leg-hair story

Is Joe Biden in an early stage of dementia? How does anyone explain this?

Out on the campaign trail, Biden made a creepy and inchoate statement about kids stroking his blonde leg hair in a swimming pool (isn't this the guy the Secret Service complained about for swimming naked?) and jumping into his lap. In the middle of his statement, he bizarrely interjected that he knows all about "roaches," with nobody knowing what he meant by that, and he "loved" kids who jumped into his lap.

RedState has the actual transcript:

"Oh and by the way, I'd sit on the stand [the lifeguard stand/seat next to the pool] and it'd get hot, and I got a lot, I got hairy legs, that turned, that turned, um, blond in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down, so it was straight, then watch the hair come back up again. They'd look at it. So I learned about roaches, I learned about kids jumping on my lap," Biden said. Then he looked down at one of the children, "And I've loved kids jumping on my lap."

Had enough? This is Creepy Joe in all his glory. It's strange stuff for any presidential candidate to be discussing on the campaign trail, given that voters, even left-wing voters, are likely to gasp "eww" and "ick." And in the context of that complaint he got from the Secret Service about kinky swimming pool behavior, Biden shouldn't be bringing up swimming pools at all.

Coming on the heels of his recent "finger-biting" episode, one really wonders whether this guy is in his right mind. It sure explains why President Obama isn't endorsing him.

It sounds as though he's growing demented. People who work in nursing homes say the very aged with dementia issues often speak to staff with "no filters," as their mental affliction can affect their social judgment.

That's what Biden sounds like now. Nobody talks like that who's in a sound state of mind. Trump would probably have a hard time making fun of him at this point because it looks as though he's simply unfit to be president. This leg-hair incident shows that this guy isn't just gaffe-prone and generally creepy to start, but actually needs to get help.