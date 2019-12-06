Joe Biden can't stand the heat

Joe Biden is 77 and ought to actually remember when President Harry S Truman popularized, "if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen."

His wretched performance in an encounter with an Iowa voter who challenged him, melting down and flying off the handle, tells voters he never absorbed that political lesson. He's either stupid or he has trouble remembering things.

Here's how the New York Times reported it:

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Thursday angrily lashed out at a voter who questioned his son’s overseas business dealings at a campaign stop in Iowa, calling the man a “damn liar” in an unusually heated exchange. The man — who declined to identify himself to reporters — falsely claimed that Mr. Biden had “sent” his son to work in Ukraine and accused him of “selling access to the president.” “You’re a damn liar, man,” Mr. Biden shot back. “That’s not true. And no one has ever said that. No one has proved that.”

Other than the Times' editorial insertion of the word 'falsely,' it's a pretty strong picture of a man in total meltdown.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot

The former vice president is obviously having problems with handling challenges, something any experienced pol can do with ease. Not Biden. Instead of telling the farmer he's got it wrong, he growls with ad hominem attacks: "You're a damn liar" and then attacks the man three times for being fat, failing to answer his question. He didn't answer because he has no answer. And that's a sign he can't take heat.

Elizabeth Warren, by contrast, had no problem cooing kindness to some oppositional black voters who didn't like her stance on charter schools, a hot button issue for candidates given that black voters are the angriest about it and Democrats are sunk if they don't win over black voters. Warren may not have answered the question they presented but she kept her cool, even if all she offered was pabulum.

Biden couldn't do that. Not only did he reveal himself to be nasty and unpleasant, literally attacking the man for being fat and challenging him to a pushup contest for one, he inadvertantly revealed that he's not capable of taking challenges. He's actually a smooth-handed courtier who's grown rich in public office and now defends that access to the Washington trough as more important than winning voters over. To voters, it's obvious he's been surrounded by court flatterers all his life, given that he's always been in politics and little else. He's not up for someone who doesn't shower him compliments.

How exactly is a guy like that, melting down, flying into a rage at an unexpected challenge, going to take on the master of public relations and televised quickshots, President Trump? Biden's main argument to voters is that he can win. Now he's insulting voters.

What his little meltdown really tells voters is that he can't win. It certainly explains why he's polling fourth in Iowa these days and still doesn't have the endorsement of President Obama, the man he worked with as vice president for all of eight years.

Hey Joe: Ask Kamala Harris how far it's possible to slide when you can't credibly explain anything to voters without losing your temper?

Worse still, he came across as bullying, something that has sunk many a politician, including himself. Remember how Bob Dole was characterized (somewhat unfairly) as mean? Mean and mean-spirited go over like a lead balloon in politics.

It may be that Biden was trying to copy President Trump's fighting spirit in his attacks on the skeptical Iowa farmer. If he did, he didn't get it right. Several factors enable Trump to say ferocious things without losing voter. Trump has a steller sense of humor and a ready wit, an overweening sense of optimism and a fun sense of hyperbole, and more than anything, an absolute refusal to insult the little guy among the voters.

Biden flunks that on all fronts. He now stands exposed from his Iowa meltdown as a bully, a liar, and guy who can't take even the pressure of running for high office.

Good riddance when he's gone from the scene, which is becoming a more distinct possibility every time the voters get these kinds of up-close looks at him.