Impeachment Dems busy-beaver away ... and are only helping Trump -Poll

Well, well, what have we here?
A new poll out from Axios of all places finds that in swing states, the Democrats' impeachment bid is ... helping Trump.
Quarterly polling by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies, with Optimus, had President Trump struggling in the mega-battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — but in the newest edition, he beats every Democrat.
The big picture: Trump won by an average of six percentage points in hypothetical match-ups against all current Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, who was performing well in head-to-head contests against Trump in polling conducted earlier in the year.
- The poll found that a majority of likely 2020 voters surveyed do not support impeaching and removing Trump from office.
What they're saying: Firehouse partner Alex Conant tells Axios: "Democrats racing towards impeachment are at serious risk of leaving behind the voters they need to retake the White House next year."
Which highlights what a bad idea impeachment as an idea was, particularly on grounds this flimsy.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi no doubt must be reading this, maybe right now, and kicking herself.
Picture as Oliver Hardy and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Stan Laurel and all the talk about what a fine mess she's gotten them into.
They are a clown car for a reason, after all.
Image credit: Philip Halling/Geograph // CC BY-SA 2.0
