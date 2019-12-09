Impeachment Dems busy-beaver away ... and are only helping Trump -Poll

Well, well, what have we here?

A new poll out from Axios of all places finds that in swing states, the Democrats' impeachment bid is ... helping Trump.

Quarterly polling by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies, with Optimus, had President Trump struggling in the mega-battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — but in the newest edition, he beats every Democrat. The big picture: Trump won by an average of six percentage points in hypothetical match-ups against all current Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, who was performing well in head-to-head contests against Trump in polling conducted earlier in the year.