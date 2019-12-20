Impeaching Trump is healthy for the stock market, for Trump's reelection campaign, and other living things

On Wednesday night the Democrats in the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump (R).

On Thursday morning, as it has for untold billions of years, the sun rose again in the East.

And then the US stock market exchanges opened propelling every single index up, up and more up to record highs, closing at yet another record high.

Trump impeachment doesn't stop Dow from booking 10,000th point since election U.S. stocks secured another day of records Traders reacted to impeachment hearing with ‘lots of eye rolls’: Traders at the NYSE weren’t paying attention to the impeachment hearing. The Dow Jones Industrial average closed at record highs Thursday and finished up by more than 10,000 points for the first time since President Trump's election win in the first session after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump. (snip) The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137 points, or 0.5 percent, to 28,376. It needed to finish above 28,332.74 to close up by more than 10,000 points since Trump's election win on Nov. 8, 2018. The Dow first traded above the 10,000-point mark on Monday, but had not yet closed above the mark. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also finished in record territory gaining 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. The Nasdaq's gains propelled the index to its seventh record close in a row.

Oh!

Spurred by the impeachment and hoping Trump will be reelected so as to continue America's boom in the stock market, record low unemployment and low inflation, record numbers of citizens across the country have been donating record amounts of cash for Trump's reelection campaign and other Republican campaigns.

KEY POINTS -Republicans say Trump impeachment has caused an influx of donations

-In the week since impeachment articles were announced, over $10 million raised Since House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment aimed at removing President Donald Trump from the White House a week ago, Republicans have seen a surge in campaign donations. With over 600,000 individual donations made to the Republican National Committee over the past week, Republicans have good reason to rejoice in light of Democrats’ impeachment moves. Last week, the RNC and Trump’s reelection campaign boasted over $10 million in combined donations. Donations to Republicans saw a similar bump following Pelosi’s initial announcement of Democrats’ intention to begin impeachment hearings. Mike Reed, RNC deputy chief of staff, told Axios that donations are booming because Americans want Congress to “focus on real issues” instead of removing Trump from the White House.

Oh!

Meanwhile, as the Democrats, who supposedly are opposed to "climate change," spewed gaseous hot air pro impeachment nonsense into the atmosphere the Republicans improved the future of all Americans by approving new judges. According to CNN (yeah, I know)

While the rest of Washington focused on impeachment proceedings Wednesday, Mitch McConnell successfully pressed forward on a subject that has been the one knockout success for the Republican Senate and President Donald Trump: judges. Wednesday afternoon, the Senate majority leader forced a deal with Democrats to expedite 11 federal district judge nominations. Before adjourning on Thursday, all were confirmed. McConnell's thrust is emblematic of what he sees as his crowning achievement. So far, he has led the charge changing the landscape of the federal courts across the country with a record number of appellate court judges -- currently at 50 -- and Supreme Court nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. "My motto for the remainder of this Congress is 'leave no vacancy behind,'" McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday. McConnell had scheduled procedural votes on nominees coming roughly every two hours. Two votes were held Wednesday before the agreement was reached to speed things along with 11 consecutive votes in the late afternoon. (snip) "One of every four of the US circuit judges in the country have been put on the bench in the last three years," McConnell told Hewitt. "So we do believe with a second Trump term and a continued Senate Republican majority, we can transform the courts even further."

Oh!

If not, as Trump summed up in 14 words