Impeach the impeachers

So it has come to this.

House Democrats will impeach President Trump even though he has committed no treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanors as the Constitution requires in Article 2, Section 4. Criminal behavior is no longer a prerequisite for today's Pelosi Democrats. What we now have is abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

As House speaker Pelosi informed the world last week Democrats have been "working on" impeachment for two and a half years to reach their quintessential non-constitutional impeachment charge.

Political commentators sympathetic to the president's predicament agree that the Democrats need to be held accountable for this bastardization of fundamental constitutional principles, this political weaponization of the extreme, rare option of impeachment. The question is, how can they be held accountable?

Only two presidents since Washington's inauguration in 1789 have been impeached (three, counting Nixon's resignation avoiding certain impeachment). In the long march of U.S. history, this asterisk of shame will forever be attached to their tenures. Precious few among us today can recite the exigencies surrounding Andrew Johnson's impeachment. In time, the same will be true of Clinton and Nixon's resignation.

The stain is permanent, whether deserved or not.

Trump's specific offense was immaterial since the intent was all that ever mattered as charges came and went, morphing from day to day in the ever-shifting circus known as the "impeachment inquiry" — an unmitigated disaster of denial of basic defendant rights, due process, and basic human decency.

This blatant, partisan, hate-driven abuse of our guiding rules of political behavior must not stand unanswered or unpunished. But how do we respond? What recourse is sufficient?

President Trump, as usual, has the only countervailing solution.

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Oct 6, 2019 Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer...

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump ....This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly “Colluded” with them, must all be immediately Impeached!

So where do we go from here?

We the People must insist that Republican representatives regain control of Congress and impeach, at the least, Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler. They must be removed. We must not rest, for it will be up to us to right this wrong, to replace our current Congress with representatives who will visit the impeachment disgrace upon the corrupt perpetrators of the sham impeachment of the president.

Let them suffer the same sting of shame they're visiting upon President Trump. Let their names be forever marked with an asterisk as the only congresspeople impeached for the unlawful, unconstitutional, malicious abuse of their impeachment powers.

This is the only way to bring balance and equilibrium back to our constitutional republic.