Good golly! Miss Mollie (Hemingway) calls out media scoundrels that enabled spygate

Mollie Hemingway was on fire yesterday as a panelist on Fox News's Special Report. She laid out the depths of the fraud that was perpetrated on not just the FISA Court, but the Trump administration and the entire American people. To borrow a term from the vile Lillian Hellman, it is scoundrel time, and the people who enabled what Hemingway called "the greatest scandal of our generation" must be held to account.

"Media completely disparaged the Nunes memo and completely supported the Schiff memo, and they were utterly humiliated by what came out in this report yesterday." -@mzhemingway pic.twitter.com/2dLoqo2aSe — The Federalist (@FDRLST) December 11, 2019

I particularly enjoyed the body language from her fellow panelists, including NeverTrump Steve Hayes on the left:



Key excerpts:

"One of the most interesting things to come out of this report is that the FBI and the Department of Justice knew by January 2017 that the dossier was complete rubbish. Complete, unadulterated rubbish," Hemingway said. "We learned this yesterday. For three years departments leaked out information that seemed like they were taking [the dossier] seriously." "This is a scandal — the greatest scandal of this generation," she said. "Whether people want to wipe it away or not, this is serious." (snip) "NeverTrump media and liberal media completely disparaged the Nunes memo and completely supported the [opposition Rep. Adam] Schiff memo, and they were utterly humiliated by what came out in this report yesterday," Hemingway said. "Every single thing in the Nunes memo was shown to be true…meanwhile, things claimed by Schiff that people took seriously…were shown to be false." "The dossier was completely disputed. Remember that Adam Schiff read the dossier into the congressional record — hijacked a separate hearing in order to do so," she said. "There should be consequences for this. And there should be consequences for media that got it wrong as well."

Techno Fog is another commenter, on Twitter, calling out media enablers, especially those who assured us that the Steele dossier was not the critical basis of the FISA warrant, a view exploded by the Horowitz report yesterday:

Yes. I am telling you the dossier was not used as the basis for a FISA warrant on Carter Page. — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) January 12, 2018

The FISA renewals were approved by the FISC Judges "after reviewing intelligence collected from Page surveillance that had nothing to do with the Steele dossier"



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bLtUAJgW0K — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DzmkI7JiZ6 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

"Trump is wrong about Carter Page, the dossier and the FISA warrant" pic.twitter.com/JNhiNk7Ln3 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

"Dossier played minor role in Page FISA warrant." pic.twitter.com/yQ68lmveWk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

Most of the dossier "has been validated" pic.twitter.com/3z7cZ8RwVk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

Most of the dossier "has been validated" pic.twitter.com/3z7cZ8RwVk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019

The FBI would "corroborate info in dossier on its own before using such intel to justify the FISA warrant" pic.twitter.com/ks8RB5lsR8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 11, 2019