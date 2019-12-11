Fake moderate Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger feels the heat from fed-up, impeachment-weary constituents

The first signs of trouble ahead for newly elected so-called moderate representatives in swing districts are being felt here in Virginia's 7th district.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger hopped on the moderate train in 2018 touting her CIA background ad nauseum to the people of the traditionally Republican 7th district. With the help of millions of dollars from pro-abortion PACs and Soros-funded outfits, volunteers from Northern Virginia spread out over the western and southwestern suburbs of Richmond to give her a slim margin of victory over Republican Dave Brat. But Spanberger's cover as an across-the-aisle moderate is not holding up well under the pressure of an impeachment hoax and a newly elected majority Democrat legislature.

Up until this past weekend, Spanberger's numerous townhalls have been generally peaceful Q & A's. That all changed during Sunday's gathering at a middle school gym in Spotsylvania County.

YouTube screen grab

The Virginia General Assembly's push for more radical gun control policies coupled with Spanberger's 'yes' vote for the impeachment inquiry after she promised to vote 'no,' came to a head on Sunday. If many of her constituents weren't paying attention to Spanberger's flip-flop before the hearings began last week, they are now.

The mask is slipping, and the lady is no moderate. In one exchange with a member of the audience, Spanberger, the CIA officer, apparently didn’t understand that here in the United States we are innocent until proven guilty.

“No one has dispelled or attempted to dispel or provide evidence that would exonerate the President,” she said.

“Did you really say that? You have to prove you’re innocent?” someone else responded

Spanberger then insisted President Trump’s conduct with Ukraine jeopardized national security.

“The allegations against the President are incredibly, incredibly serious…Those witnesses have all affirmed and all agreed on what happened…that the President sought to use military assistance…as leverage to get a foreign government to do what he wanted.”

Many at the townhall weren’t buying it.

From YouTube:

“It’s crap,” one said.

"It's bulls...," a townhall participant shouted.

Somebody else chimed in, "It's lies, all lies...You know that."

Later, from the back of the room, someone called out, "She doesn’t represent us. What has she done since she’s taken office to help this country, not a damn thing? "

Spanberger didn't fare much better when it came to the issue of gun rights. The congresswoman stated that she supported the Second Amendment but was in favor of keeping guns out of the hands of people with violent histories. She cited 15 states that have extreme risk restraining orders initiated by family members or law enforcement.

An Orange County resident attending the townhall said he didn't want to "hear double-talk from the government" when it comes to the right to bear arms. He cited Virginia's Senate Bill 16 which, if enacted, would expand the definition of an assault weapon and make it a felony to purchase, possess or transport one.

“We will not give up our guns,” he said, “we have no duty to obey an unconstitutional law, hundreds of thousands of people are gonna turn into felons if you Democrats continue doing what you’re doing, and I’m not going to stand for it.”

Rep. Spanberger cannot un-ring this bell. The pushback against the do-nothing Democrats and their baseless campaign to impeach President Trump has begun here in the 7th.

Spanberger’s support of the impeachment fiasco has come back to bite her, and with at least four Republicans now vying for the chance to unseat her in 2020, the suburban, wine-swilling soccer moms may not be enough to save her.