Eric Holder, Obama's wingman, attacks William Barr

The massive "irregularities" by the Obama DOJ and FBI detailed in the report by Inspector General Horowitz, together with the conduct of James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan and others, detailed in Gregg Jarrett's two excellent books, The Witch Hunt (Harper Collins, 2019) and The Russia Hoax (Harper Collins, 2018), raise the obvious question of President Obama's involvement in the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation of President Trump.

What did Obama know, when did he know, and what did he do about it?

There have been several articles in American Thinker pointing to Obama's knowledge and authorization.

It is inconceivable that the massive spying, lying, and corruption in the DOJ, FBI, and CIA could have occurred without Obama's knowledge, and therefore implicit, if not direct, authorization. He had to know. The Lisa Page text to Peter Strzok in September 2016 said, "potus wants to know everything we're doing."

We now have further evidence of Obama's participation.

Eric Holder, Obama's friend, confidant, and attorney general, and most importantly his "wingman," posted on December 11, 2019 an opinion-editorial in the Washington Post, the press office of the Democratic Party, to attack Attorney General William Barr as unfit to serve as attorney general because Barr committed the sin of questioning the FBI investigation and the FISA warrants. Holder called U.S. attorney John Durham's comments "disputing Horowitz's findings" "troubling."

Holder said:

[An attorney general's] ultimate loyalty is not to the president personally, nor even to the executive branch, but to the people — and the Constitution — of the United States.

Holder went farther to say Barr has lost his good reputation, and Durham may lose his.

This might be funny if Holder were trying to be funny, especially since Holder in 2014 described his duties and role as Obama's attorney general as follows:

I'm still enjoying what I'm doing, there's still work to be done. I'm still the President's wing-man, so I'm there with my boy.

As Obama's wingman, Holder refused to appoint a special prosecutor for the Fast and Furious scandal or for the scandal of using the IRS to harass conservative groups. Holder refused to turn over to the House documents on Fast and Furious.

Holder is the only Attorney General to be held in criminal contempt by the House of Representatives by a vote of 255 to 67, and in civil contempt by a vote of 258 to 95.

Holder did his duty as "wingman" to protect Obama, but he did not do his duty to the people of the United States and the Constitution.

Wingman Holder is attacking Barr to discredit the investigations by Barr and Durham. Obama and Holder know that the investigation will lead to Obama. Obama is following the playbook of Bill Clinton, who unleashed his attack dogs, James Carville and Paul Begala, to attack independent counsel Kenneth Starr and Clinton's victims such as Paula Jones. The playbook is to deflect and distract from the charges by attacking Barr and Durham.

Obama, sitting in his 12-million-dollar beach house at Martha's Vineyard, must be feeling the heat. He summoned his wingman for help against President Trump to attack two highly respected attorneys, William Barr and John Durham.

It will fail. The Democratic Party Media try every day, but they have failed.

Andrew McCabe failed, James Comey failed, John Brennan failed, James Clapper failed, Strzok-Page failed, Hillary Clinton AKA Crooked Hillary failed, Robert Mueller failed, Adam Schiff AKA Shifty Schiff failed, Nadler failed, and Pelosi will fail.

Wingman is now up at bat. He will fail, as did the others, because President Trump's voters and supporters stand by President Trump, and most importantly because the charges against President Trump are as empty, phony, and meritless as his attackers.

Image: North Charleston via Flickr.