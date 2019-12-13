Democrats will bring about the end of the republic if they keep this up

I did not like Barack Hussein Obama. He saw no reason to defend the interests of the country of which he was president. His Iran deal was a threat to Western civilization. His Fast and Furious policy cost one American life and hundreds of Mexican lives; that policy and its cover-up were criminal. The DACA policy was illegal, as even he admitted before he implemented it. The Supreme Court ruled that he exceeded his authority over a dozen times. If he was white, he would have been impeached; the Republicans decided, for political reasons, not to go there.

Despite all that, he won two presidential elections. He was entitled to be recognized as the president of the United States. There was no "resistance" to him by Republicans beyond normal parliamentary procedures long recognized as appropriate and normal in the U.S. Congress. I endured those painful eight years, and the nation righted itself in the next election, as is proper and desirable in a democratic republic.

The House Democrats have left all that behind. They are post-constitutional and anti-constitutional. They have moved beyond the United States Constitution to full Marxism-Leninism-Alinskyism. Rejecting the "superstitions" of Judeo-Christian morality and the Ten Commandments, they have ascended to a higher plane that the deplorables are incapable of comprehending. The left is the vanguard of the proletariat; leftists will dictate to the unenlightened masses what is good for them, no matter how strongly the proletariat disagrees. Marxists love humanity; it's people that they hate, and particularly those who voted for our president.

In our obsolete and unfashionable moral system, we know what is right and what is wrong. The end does not justify the means; we will be judged according to our own actions. In Marxism, however, the end does justify the means. Leftists may commit any crime, make any false statement, do whatever is necessary to bring about worldwide "pure" socialism. Any opposition must be ardently suppressed; to fail to do so is to betray their socialist principles, to sin against their godless religion, a religion to which they are just as dedicated as the apostles were to Christ. They see no God who will judge them.

The LMPSD (Liberal-Marxist-Progressive-Socialist-Democrat) majority in the House of Representatives have set themselves on an apparently ineluctable course to impeachment on transparently political grounds. They know it, and we know it. What they fail to comprehend is that they are crossing the Rubicon and have started down a road that will explode our entire political landscape, possibly forever. These radical leftists are forswearing faith and allegiance to the Constitution to indulge in irrational hatred.

In a democratic society, the losing side has a duty to be a "loyal opposition." Our way of government cannot exist without loyalty to the system of governance. The losing side cannot "resist" our elected leaders as if they were an occupying power. The willingness of the losing party to accept electoral outcomes is the foundation of democracy. Without adherence to that social contract, there can be no democracy.

I was loyal to Obama as president despite the great evils and errors he brought about. The House Democrats have no such loyalty to our current elected president. Should they persist in their madness, they will upset the delicate balance of democracy. The consequences will be unforeseen and enormous. Some will see that statement as overly dramatic; what they fail to see is that the Democrats are abandoning the Constitution that is the foundation of our national existence. That is a threat to our entire system of government and to the republic as we know it.

It would be easy to dismiss the LMPSDs as childish, immature, and hateful, but that will not stop them from embarking on this course of action that is so damaging to our republic.

Liberals rush in where angels fear to tread. They know not what they do.

Michael Muldowney is the author of I Was a Teenage Liberal.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.