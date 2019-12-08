Democrats are giving us two Trump terms for the price of one

How could any of us forget Bill Clinton's slogan back in 1992 of getting two presidents for the price of one? Hillary got to pretend she was co-president as she presided over a secret health care task force and tried to push universal health care on the American people. Her health care plan was so horrible that it never came to a vote in a Democrat-majority Senate.

I made a prediction years ago that if Hillary is alive, she will run in 2020. She's been squawking about how many people are asking her to run. Um-hmm. I imagine there is one person telling her over and over to run, and that is the person looking back at her in the mirror.

President Trump is known to sleep three to five hours per night. His waking hours are dedicated toward working on the MAGA agenda. He has been extremely successful in carrying it out, always staying three steps ahead of everyone.

Perhaps we can thank the Democrat roadblocks put in his path at every juncture that has forced President Trump to work twice as hard to get anything accomplished. In doing so, we have a president who is doing the work in one term that other mere mortals would do in two terms. If Hillary runs, my suggestion for Trump is to campaign on getting two terms for the price of one. A win in 2020 would be equal to 16 years of President Trump! Poor Hillary. She would be reminded that she and Bill are a package deal, and Bill is no longer an asset. Can we say Epstein?

Carol Headrick is the author of Obama Elected Trump.