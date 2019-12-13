Dem on Judiciary Committee spotted watching golf tournament during impeachment markup hearing yesterday

Democrat Representative Cedric Richmond provided unintentional commentary on the absurdity of the House Judiciary Committee markup sessions yesterday by mentally checking out and watching a golf tournament on his laptop computer as the endless session droned on and on. Having forced myself to watch as much of the tedium as I could stand, I sympathize with Rep. Richmond. Like him, I sought escape by tuning away or doing more useful tasks. If a root canal had been available, I would have been tempted to choose it over another round of B-team Democrats on the committee stumbling through the same talking points over and over again.

Steve Guest, the GOP Rapid Response Director, spotted the mental hooky of Rep Richmnd and tweeted it out (hat tip: Ryan Saavedra):

What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup?



To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament.



Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/NloZVJCtHc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab