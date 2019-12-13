« Democrats will bring about the end of the republic if they keep this up | Stunning: Cory Booker’s statement on Jersey City slaughter doesn’t mention Jews or antisemitism »
December 13, 2019

Dem on Judiciary Committee spotted watching golf tournament during impeachment markup hearing yesterday

By Thomas Lifson

Democrat Representative Cedric Richmond provided unintentional commentary on the absurdity of the House Judiciary Committee markup sessions yesterday by mentally checking out and watching a golf tournament on his laptop computer as the endless session droned on and on.  Having forced myself to watch as much of the tedium as I could stand, I sympathize with Rep. Richmond. Like him, I sought escape by tuning away or doing more useful tasks. If a root canal had been available, I would have been tempted to choose it over another round of B-team Democrats on the committee stumbling through the same talking points over and over again.

Steve Guest, the GOP Rapid Response Director, spotted the mental hooky of Rep Richmnd and tweeted it out (hat tip: Ryan Saavedra):

 

 

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab

