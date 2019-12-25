Chronicle of a heinous crime

With more than 20 factories, Mahshahr County is recognized as the heart of Iran's petrochemical industry, where most of the facilities belong to the Revolutionary Guards Corps. The capital city, Bandar-e Mahshahr, has six operating units, where oil is pumped from several points to large tanks located in the port and then transported to ships. Bandar-e Khomeini is the largest commercial port in Iran, with 36 docks and several petrochemical plants. Many towns are also connected to Mahshahr, including Tchamran, Taleghani, Rajaie, Madani, and Gamma Village.

On Friday, November 15, the protests were nucleated from Tchamran, Taleghani, and Sarbandar to Mahshahr, resulting in the closure of the port entrance and exit roads. On the first day, protesters created a blockage on the roads that led to the special area of the petrochemical complexes, as well as the road that leads to Bandar-e Khomeini. They burned tires, placed huge rocks on the way, and proceeded to stop some trucks passing by.

Instantly, at the request of the Khuzestan governor, the Khuzestan Corps sent a special brigade to Mahshahr, which entered with two tanks, six personnel carriers, and a large number of heavy and semi-heavy weapons. They even took a military helicopter.

A special report from Reuters divulged that the Revolutionary Guards were trying to contain the protesters in Mahshahr from blinded vehicles and tanks, while the state television station said security forces opened fire over "rioters" hiding within the marshes. Meanwhile, human rights groups revealed that Mahshahr could be one of the counties with the highest death rates of protesters in Iran.

In the town of Tchamran, people were shot with DShK machine guns and from helicopters. They had no mercy on anything and even shot at ordinary people who were not participating in the protest. Already in the first hour, the Corps killed about 17 people point blank, including two four- and eight-year-old kids and a woman aged 70.

On Monday, November 18, in the morning, security forces approached the entrance of Tchamran city to continue shooting people. There, as in Taleghani and Sarbandar, protests lasted three full days until, when they fired from helicopters, the area was finally occupied, and people fled to the reed bed in the area known as Hamidi marsh. The guards continued shooting at the bushes and reeds with the BKC and DShK machine guns, so the death toll remains unknown. The Corps forces summoned the families of those killed and took one of their members as a hostage to silence them. The guards also prevented the hospital from accepting the entry of many wounded, who ended up dead.

"The next day, when we went there, the area was full of bodies of protesters, mainly young people. The guards did not let us take the bodies," said the local officer, who estimated there were "dozens" of killed people.

The U.S. State Department said it had received videos of the Revolutionary Guards opening fire without warning protesters in Mahshahr — and that when they fled to the nearby swamps, they were chased and surrounded with machine guns from the tops of trucks and were sprayed with bullets. At least 100 Iranians were killed.

That evening, guards entered the towns of Rajaie, Madani, and Gamma village and killed more people. The clash spread to Taleghani. As people stood up to the Revolutionary Guards, from 7 P.M. to 1 A.M. on Wednesday, the sound of barrages did not stop even for a second.

The guards who entered the town mounted on tanks were received by popular resistance. The battle was carried out with the mediation of tribal sheikhs and white beards until Taleghani town was surrounded. Even three days after the confrontation, the guards continued to arrest the youth of these cities. Now the battle is over, but there is a huge scar in its place.

The human catastrophe in Mahshahr happened only because its inhabitants put their feet in the economic arm of the Revolutionary Guards. There is no other case in which they have entered with tanks, sent special commands, or invaded the forests with helicopters. When the Revolutionary Guard sees danger near its economic arm, it does not hesitate to brutally repress any protest movement.

What happened in the residential settlements of Tchamran, Taleghani, and Mahshahr was a massacre carried out all the time by the governor's criminals and the Revolutionary Guards Corps.