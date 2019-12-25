Christmas joy in the Age of Trump

There is a saying that has resonated with me since the first time I heard it. I am sorry I cannot give credit to the original author. "A person often does not know that he is happy, but he most certainly knows when he was happy."

On this Christmas morn, it is time for all of my fellow deplorables to pause and reflect on what a powerful and lasting force they have become in American history. They have every right to be thankful, joyous, and happy. We are all winning bigly thanks to the raw courage of one man: Donald Trump.

At times, it may not feel like winning. Sadly many of us have been and will be continued to be attacked by vicious, hollow, virtue-signaling anti-Trump nasty people whom a corrupt media establishment gives undue attention. After all, how many times can Robert De Niro say something utterly crass and inappropriate? In spite of this incessant, boring, and unoriginal caterwauling by jerks, we all just know that our voting choice in electing President Trump proved to be a winning hand dealt in 2016. His success for all of us has validated our most precious commodity that we have: our vote.

The overwhelming benefit of building for the greater good for all Americans is evident with a hard data point that even those who did not vote for Donald Trump the first time are living in a more prosperous, optimistic America. And now, as my generation of Boomers heard in our youth, enough with the bad vibes!

It is time going into election year 2020 to embrace a phrase in Robert Browning's poignant poem, "Pippa Passes," and take a moment on this most joyous Christmas morning to remind ourselves;

God's in his heaven —

All's right with the world!

There is a very simple test to make my point. All Trump-supporters and hopefully now most all Americans can ask themselves a fundamental question: "Would you rather be us or them?"

"Them" are the very negative individuals who run the gauntlet, from power-crazed politicians who have distorted the intent of the Constitution to prominent Hollywood mega-buck fools who lecture everyone outside their one skill set of playing make-believe to dishonest reporters and editors and their fellow media-enabling echo chamber of 21st-century cable yak-yak-yak, blah-blah-blah talkers.

Learning how to fight and survive as a Marine Infantry 2nd lieutenant at Quantico at "The Basic School," we were taught to send out "listening posts," usually two brave Marines with a radio, when in enemy territory as we were settling in to a base camp. Early warning accurate information meant the difference between life and death.

President Trump's supporters are now fortunate and should be thankful that this Christmas, we have our own symbolic "listening posts." The Trump 2020 team now has listening posts throughout America, reporting up and out insightful, fact-based information.

Internet publications servicing Trump nation with reliable, thoughtful information for the future of our country can be found in publications such as American Thinker, Breitbart, Conservative Tree House, The Gateway Pundit, and many others that have all proliferated, especially by being posted on sites such as Free Republic and Lucianne.

As quickly as the rapidly fading mean-stream media continue to financially wither and die their painful ignoble death, our deplorable "listening posts" going into 2020 will serve us and President Trump well. So take heart and rejoice as I ask again: would you rather be us or them?