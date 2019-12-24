Christianity Today's anti-Trump attack is outrageous

Mark Galli of Christianity Today supports the removal by impeachment of President Trump as "not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."

The reason for removal is that "Mr. Trump's immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency."

The specific conduct:

The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.

Galli describes President Trump with defamatory, outrageous phrases: "morally lost and confused," "bent and broken character," "blackened moral record," "grossly immoral character."

One would think Galli were writing about Joseph Stalin, Mao, Fidel, and others responsible for killing over 100 million people in the last century to impose communism, or Hitler.

What did President Trump do to incur the wrath of Galli?

Galli says his reason for supporting removal is not partisan politics, but loyalty to the God of the Ten Commandments. This is blasphemous. Galli cites the phone call to Ukraine president Zelensky as the violation of loyalty to God. This is distortion of the Bible for anti-Trump political purposes. Without repeating all the facts and arguments, President Trump asked President Zelensky to investigate the 2016 Ukraine interference in our election. The investigation would involve Joe Biden using the threat of Ukraine losing one billion dollars in U.S. taxpayer-funded foreign aid to Ukraine to force Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma that paid Hunter Biden $83,000 per month for doing nothing.

I am not a biblical scholar like Mr. Galli, but I do not believe that the God of the Ten Commandments said or commanded: "Thou shall not investigate corruption if it involves and could discredit a Democratic Party candidate."

Mr. Galli is a good example of the Trump-haters who infest the Democratic Party and its media and our culture, and the NeverTrumps, who have not accepted President Trump as our president.

I would bet that Galli voted for Hillary Clinton despite her support of abortion and record of lying and corruption.

Mr. Galli did not call for the removal Obama and Clinton because they supported abortion, which is one of the main planks of the Democratic Party platform that every candidate must swear to protect. One would think Mark Galli, as a "moral" religious leader, would have condemned presidents Obama and Clinton, who support killing innocent unborn life, and called for their removal.

But to Mr. Galli and his ilk, protecting Joe Biden is more important than protecting innocent unborn life. Galli and others don't really care about Joe Biden; they use Joe Biden as a reason to attack and remove President Trump.

Galli even says President Trump's record on the economy; protecting religious liberty; opposing abortion; and appointing Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, who presumably would vote to overrule Roe v. Wade, does not outweigh the mortal sin of calling President Zelensky to investigate the corruption that involves Biden. This is just plain nuts.

What exactly is the "character" of President Trump that so bothers Mark Galli and others?

President Trump didn't turn the White House into a brothel as JFK did.

President Trump did not grope visitors to the White House such as Kathleen Willey, or abuse young interns like Monica Lewinsky, or rent the Lincoln Bedroom to contributors.

President Trump didn't lie as Obama did by saying you can keep your doctors and insurance rates will drop.

President Trump didn't lie as Obama and Hillary Clinton did by saying the Benghazi attack was caused by a film.

President Trump didn't sell uranium to Russia as Hillary did for contributions to her fund.

President Trump didn't give 150 billion, plus billions in cash, as Obama did, to Iran, the chief sponsor of terrorism, which endangers the safety of Americans and Israel.

President Trump didn't get his son a job with a corrupt Ukraine company and then get the prosecutor fired for investigating the corruption.

President Trump made his money in the private sector before he won the presidency. He didn't leverage the presidency, as Obama and the Clintons, to make millions.

President Trump hasn't involved us in unending wars that have resulted in deaths of and severe injuries to young Americans.

President Trump hasn't used the IRS to harass political opponents, nor used the DOJ/FBI to spy on political opponents, as Obama did.

President Trump didn't deride voters as "clinging" to the Bible as Obama did.

Admittedly, comparing President Trump to the Clintons, Obama, and others sets a low bar. But the attacks on President Trump's "character' by these leftist hypocrites are just part of the coup to weaken and remove President Trump.

If Mr. Galli is really interested in the God of the Ten Commandments, he should read Dennis Prager's Exodus, God, Slavery, and Freedom: The Rational Bible (Regnery 2018). Maybe he will learn the true meaning of morality.

Galli should skip the political sermons on MSNBC and CNN. And he most certainly should stop lecturing us. If we want to hear leftist political sermons, we have Reverend Al Sharpton. Maybe Galli is angling for a spot on MSNBC or CNN to complement Reverend Al.

Bottom line: Galli finds President Trump immoral because of the Zelensky call, but Galli remains silent about the Obama DOJ/FBI/CIA attempt to remove President Trump with the Russia Hoax, the Steele-Clinton dirty dossier, and the Ukraine Hoax. Galli's article is an anti-Trump rant dressed up in biblical terms.