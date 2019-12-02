Castro confirmed what many suspected all along

For much of the first two years of the so called "revolution," Fidel Castro denied that he was a communist. In fact, he did it on "Meet the Press" when he visited the U.S. in 1959.

Nevertheless, there were many people who had serious doubts, from Vice President Richard Nixon to many Cubans on the island.

On this day in 1961, Fidel Castro made it official:

"I am a Marxist-Leninist and shall be one until the end of my life." He went on to state that, "Marxism or scientific socialism has become the revolutionary movement of the working class." He also noted that communism would be the dominant force in Cuban politics: "There cannot be three or four movements."

And that was it!

It happened about seven months after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, confirming that Castro would rule Cuba as a dictator.

It ended any hopes of a multiparty election or restoration of the freedoms that the regime had eliminated by executive decree.

I should add that people were thrown in jail or executed in 1959–61 for calling Castro "un comunista."

None of those people was ever released after Castro confirmed that he was "un communista." They stayed in prison, along with thousands of others.

As my late father used to say, communists lie and then lie some more!

