Canada’s government-owned CBC so petty that it cut out Trump’s cameo role when broadcasting Home Alone 2

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a worldwide phenomenon affecting arrogant elites globally. And few elites are more arrogant and self-righteously progressive than the broadcasters at the three government-owned televisions networks in our Anglosphere cousins Britain, Australia, and Canada, the BBC, the ABC and the CBC, respectively. All three networks derive their mission from the notion of instructing and enlightening their viewers, using the tool of broadcasting to improve their minds.

Beware the government bureaucrat that thinks you need enlightenment. Almost inevitably such a charge leads to condescension, and with that superior attitude, to progressivism, founded on the notion that governments can alter human nature and move us toward utopia if only we hand enough power to governments.

But the CBC’s edit to Home Alone 2, a Christmas move broadcast yesterday, was particularly mean-spirited, slight to the POTUS who has mocked “Justin from Canada,” the former high school drama teacher who became Canuckistan’s prime minister. The CBC cut out a memorable, but brief (40 seconds) cameo in which the future president is asked for directions by McCauley Culkin after the child star enters the Plaza Hotel.

You can watch the entire sequence here:

The edit was widely noted – positively and negatively -- on Canadian social media:

You guys are the biggest bush league “journalists” of all time. Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bullshit it that? #Defund — James (@Jameseast_) December 23, 2019

@CBC Cutting Trump from Home Alone 2 is disgusting & your pathetic — Wrestling Fan Forever (@617WrestlingFan) December 25, 2019

Comicbook.com quizzed the CBC about the edit:

ComicBook.com reached out to the CBC for comment on why Trump was cut from their Home Alone 2 broadcast, and the CBC replied "As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format."

Yeah, right. One of the most notable scenes in the movie, one offering a fun perspective on a future world leader didn’t make the cut. I call BS. This is what it is all about.