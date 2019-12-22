California becomes a one-state homelessness machine

While California wags its finger at President Trump and blames him for all the ills of their own making, a new Housing and Urban Development report identifies the state as the skunk at the garden party. According to Axios, emphasis mine:

Homelessness in the U.S. has risen for a third consecutive year, driven by a spike in California, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said in a new report. By the numbers: The annual HUD single-night survey, conducted in January and released Friday found homelessness increased to 567,715, up 2.7% on 2018. Homelessness has decreased in 29 states and Washington, D.C. since 2018 and increased in 21 states.

The number of veterans listed as homeless dropped 2.1% and homelessness among children declined 4.8%.

Overall, the number of people listed as homeless has fallen nearly 11% since 2010.

California is the state that has erased everyone else's gains, even the ones with small rises. This would be the same California whose smarmy governor, Gavin Newsom, blamed President Trump for his state's atrocious record, and insisted it was nothing to do with him or his one-party blue state which excludes all Republicans.

Now we have the result.

Doing their part? They aren't even carrying their own baggage. They've made themselves a magnet for homelessness, same as they've done for illegals, and they've done all that can be done to perpetuate the problems. They own this, and not only do they own this, they stick out for their failure. Fox News's Charles Payne sums up the big picture neatly:

And as that damning homelessness problem comes out, sure enough another companion report accompanied it: Californians are fleeing. More fled the state than entered, according to another report just yesterday. Here's the CBS story on that:

“More people moved out of California than into California this year. That was negative for the first time since 2010,” said Eddie Hunsinger, a demographer with the California Department of Finance.

The migration loss has been a boon to other states, particularly Nevada. Last month, Nevada passed the 3 million population mark as the U.S. Census Bureau ranked it as the fastest-growing state in 2018 — mostly because of a steady stream of Californians moving in.

Not exactly the kind of state anyone wants to live in. Yet leftists continue to tout the place as paradise and shout their failures as a model for others. As they drive the taxpaying public out, they will eventually run out of other people's money. But for now, all these clowns have concluded as people leave is 'more for me.'

President Trump is already talking about a takeover of this state for its many many failures. A federal takeover with Trump loyalists at the helm, hosing the hellhole out, would be the most welcome thing in the world for the decent people in this state who can't leave.