Biden mixed up again, thinks he is in Iowa while giving speech in New Hampshire

It's a bit sad watching the confused old man running for president. All of us who live long enough might eventually face the slowing of the synapses and the resulting confusion over basic facts, such as the name and geographic region of the place we are located, or the day of the week, or even the year of the calendar. This is especially true if, for some reason, we find ourselves jetting around giving speeches and fat-shaming and moving threateningly toward voters we call "damn liars" for simply raising awkward questions.

What do you suppose Kerry is thinking?

Here's a memory aid for ol' Joe for the next month and a half: if there are mountains, it's New Hampshire. If it's flat and there's lots of corn and dairy farms, it's Iowa.

Are we clear?

Photo credit: Grabien screen grab.