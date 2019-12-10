Biden embraces the position Hillary called her 'biggest mistake' in 2016 campaign

Nobody ever accused Joe Biden of being a genius. But it takes a special kind of stupid to eagerly embrace the issue that his party's 2016 nominee called her "biggest mistake. "Yet here he is, on video, announcing that when he is president, "No one is going to build another coal plant in America."

This is the same Joe Biden who pretends that his birth in Scranton (in coal country) gives him an advantage in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Yep, they'll really appreciate his roots when he drives the remaining miners out of their jobs.

It's not as if Hillary hasn't warned him:

In her new book, "What Happened" — officially out next Tuesday — Hillary Clinton wrote that her biggest regret from the campaign trail last year was saying she would put coal miners out of business. CNN, which obtained a copy of the book this week, reported that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said that comment was the one "I regret the most." Clinton made the remark during a town hall in Columbus, Ohio, in March 2016 when she touted her plan to replace fossil-fuel-based energy production with renewable systems.

Joe would rather cave in to the Green New Deal totalitarians than protect his erstwhile neighbors in Scranton.

They seem to be noticing.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.