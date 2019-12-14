Barr gets the word out about deep state

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson has an excellent rundown at the Epoch Times of all the statements Attorney General William Barr has been making from various media appearances, noticing the patterns in what he's putting out there.

She calls him suddenly "chatty" which of course the guy is not, making the point that he's releasing a lot of information with a hard purpose. What did she find? That there are quite a few unpleasant coming attractions for the deep state as the Russiagate scandal unfolds and more reports are set to come out:

Here's a sample:

1. Don’t expect Durham’s findings to be announced before late spring or summer 2020. 2. The FBI did spy on the Trump campaign. That’s what electronic surveillance is. 3. Regarding the FBI’s actions in surveilling Trump campaign associates, it was a “travesty” and there were “many abuses.” 4. From “day one,” the FBI investigation generated exculpatory information (tending to point to the targets’ innocence) and nothing that corroborated Russia collusion. 5. It’s a “big deal” to use U.S. law enforcement and intelligence resources to investigate the opposing political party, and I cannot think of another recent instance in which this happened.

She has 24 such tightly written summarizing points and it's an excellent read indeed.

Conclusion? It's not going to end well for the deep state, which is the rightful response to see, given the federal abuses of power within. It's part of a pattern of deep state corruption and didn't start with Trump. One reason Attkisson is so savvy to the skulduggery is that the Obama administration illegally spied on Sharyl herself, which she is suing the government to open the files on the matter. She has a GoFundMe page for those legal costs and it's a worthy cause for helping to drive a stake into the heart of deep state.

