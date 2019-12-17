Bad news for Joe Biden: Obama endorses Michelle for president...and in the most ickily avuncular way

Former president Obama has had about enough of Joe Biden. He finally stuck the shiv in.

According to the New York Daily News:

Speaking at a private event in Singapore, where he's travelling with former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama implied the front-runners from both parties should step aside for a female candidate.

...and...

"If you look at the world and look at the problems it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way," Obama continued.

...and...

The 58-year-old former two-term president reportedly said powerful men are too stuck in their ways to move the world forward. "They cling to power, they are insecure, they have outdated ideas and the energy and fresh vision and new approaches are squashed," he said.

Cling? We remember "cling." The whole statement is a far cry from what Obama was saying about old men when he was running for president in 2008. According to the New York Times:

"I want somebody with gray in his hair," Mr. Obama, then 46, told one of them. He was thinking about an "older guy," he told another.

So who could that old man Obama described with that impressive string of cliches — "outdated ideas," "stuck in his ways," "clinging to power," and "not getting out of the way" — be?

Bernie? Obama's never had much to say about Bernie. Can only be Joe Biden. Obama's already on record earlier as saying Biden can't cut it. He also repeatedly tried to talk Biden out of the presidential race entirely. And he's withheld his endorsement to Biden, an astonishing rebuke to a man who faithfully served him for eight long years and did his part to politically help him, pulling in the white working class vote, effectively assuring those voters Obama was not a communist.

High-level Democrats are already said to be frustrated at the Democratic lineup, which, because of its extremist candidates, can't beat President Trump. Impeachment is pulling the party down even farther. Outsiders, such as billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, are already jumping in. Hillary Clinton has gotten some plastic surgery and is making noises about running, too.

It looks as though Obama's rebuke to decrepit old Joe is all about promoting Michelle Obama as a candidate, even as the latter says she is not interested.

Yet even the supposedly politically savvier Obama does it in the worst kind of way — with an avuncular patronization of "the little ladies" that comes off as worthy of Joe Biden.

Obama threw out these ridiculous rationales for what had to be Michelle, whose name is often bruited around as a last-minute brokered candidate for the Dems because she is supposedly popular:

"Women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us," Obama reportedly said Monday. "I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on Earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything."

...and...

Among the issues Obama thinks female leaders would excel are war and youth issues.

Statements like these have been said about the little ladies since the pre-suffragette era. They're stupid. They're patronizing. They roll women up into an identity-politics wrapper and end their individuality entirely. A candidate is not a candidate if she's a woman; if she's a female candidate, then she's just a woman. Obama accentuated the stupidity by bring up women as good with kids and against war, which is another stereotype. Some are; some are not. Same as politics: Some women are good; some are not. Some women are really good, but not the people Obama has in mind. Memo to Obama: Margaret Thatcher.

And I doubt that by his statement, Obama was thinking of Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Hillary Clinton, or Amy Klobuchar as his vaunted women who'd do it all better than Obama did, most of these people are people he fights with. Nope, it had to be Michelle, who, by the way, looks as though she's lost some weight and has had a makeover.

Michelle Obama is a ridiculous choice, of course, because she has no political record other than being someone's wife.

But with no political record at all, she's easy to put forward under the argument: vote for me; I'm a woman. It's actually all she has, and Obama thinks it's enough.

Apparently, he thinks the voters are stupid.

Image credit: Ellen's Game of Games via shareable YouTube screen shot.