December 19, 2019

Away from that baleful cat Pelosi, the impeachment 'rats come out to play

By Monica Showalter

Did anyone really think the Democrats were serious when they put on those long faces for the nightly news and cast their impeachment votes?

Hell, no.  Nancy Pelosi may have put on a funereal face and ordered her minions to pretend to be solemn for the cameras, but for leftists of all stripes, impeaching President Trump was like Eric Swalwell's famous fart all over again, a whole lot of s---- and giggles.  The leftists cheered.  They took selfies.  They went wild.

Here's what Twitter was loaded with:

The press was probably even worse. Here's what a bunch of Washington Post "journalists" with some who double up as CNN analysts were up to:

The tweet was deleted, but someone knew that was coming and created a screen shot:

Here's the blather from the "reporter" who wished us "Merry Impeachmas."

Anybody gonna believe that one?  She'd like you to think she's "fair and honest" now that she's just lied to you.

Nope, the whole thing was always an animating, celebratory, giggly affair for these people.  They've accomplished their life's work now and will probably have a hangover in the morning.  The rest of us can simply take notice of the camera-faced solemnity and the giggly cork-popping on the side.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot.

