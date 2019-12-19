Away from that baleful cat Pelosi, the impeachment 'rats come out to play

Did anyone really think the Democrats were serious when they put on those long faces for the nightly news and cast their impeachment votes?

Hell, no. Nancy Pelosi may have put on a funereal face and ordered her minions to pretend to be solemn for the cameras, but for leftists of all stripes, impeaching President Trump was like Eric Swalwell's famous fart all over again, a whole lot of s---- and giggles. The leftists cheered. They took selfies. They went wild.

Here's what Twitter was loaded with:

Sad day for Democrats?



Source on the Hill sends me video of staffers having a party in California Democrat Mike Thompson’s office, where it appears to be wine o’clock for staff pic.twitter.com/QmqKUEBWBC — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 18, 2019

Adam Schiff and the entire democratic house intel committee were at a fancy restaurant last night drinking and cheering about the ‘impeachment.’



Now they’ll be on TV today saying what a somber and sad day in history this is...



These people disgust me.pic.twitter.com/jKKPUzgJzy — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 18, 2019

Looks like anti-American @RepRashida missed @SpeakerPelosi memo that this was a somber sad day. Every dim failure & unfulfilled Dream is being visited upon the millions of us who elected #TheMotherF0cker 🤬💥🤬



They’re impeaching us! pic.twitter.com/6x6tseKr5r — 👠IStandWithTrump ⭐️⭐️⭐️ClearFlynnNow (@superyayadize) December 19, 2019

This is the jacket that I wore to attend Elijah E. Cummings homegoing services. I did it in tribute to his beloved @MorganStateU Today, we are pursuing justice via #impeachment & I wanted to bring my forever @OversightDems, Chmn Cummings into the room.

B https://t.co/tSBsLCLmxE — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 18, 2019

On this “somber” day, here is ⁦@ElissaSlotkin⁩ laughing and smiling on her way to impeach the President of the United States. #MI08 pic.twitter.com/l4evmvZj7l — Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) December 18, 2019

The press was probably even worse. Here's what a bunch of Washington Post "journalists" with some who double up as CNN analysts were up to:

The tweet was deleted, but someone knew that was coming and created a screen shot:

Here's the blather from the "reporter" who wished us "Merry Impeachmas."

I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption ! — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 19, 2019

Anybody gonna believe that one? She'd like you to think she's "fair and honest" now that she's just lied to you.

Nope, the whole thing was always an animating, celebratory, giggly affair for these people. They've accomplished their life's work now and will probably have a hangover in the morning. The rest of us can simply take notice of the camera-faced solemnity and the giggly cork-popping on the side.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot.