An end to tolerance

The National Anthem commemorates the struggle of America to remain free from despotic oppression by a foreign power from which America had freed itself only a few decades before, after which the United States Constitution was ratified, including the Preamble and the Bill of Rights, cornerstones of American exceptionalism, defining not exactly what America had become, but what America should become.

Today, after 24 decades of history and social turmoil, and struggle to improve social conditions in order better to reflect adherence to the principles expressed in the Preamble, America is at a crossroads, faced on the one hand with the option to continue down the road of respect for individual rights and the great purposes for which America was founded, and on the other hand with the option of permitting Communist madmen to transform America into an enslaved nation oppressed by totalitarian brutes.

Communist madmen such as Bernie Sanders want you to accept that just one more attempt at communism will magically lead to its successful administration for the first time in its history of producing genocide, poverty, and degradation of society. Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg are not far behind Bernie in their insane initiatives to destroy freedom, rights, and prosperity.

Colin Kaepernick took a knee when the National Anthem was played, ostensibly to protest injustice in American society, influencing the unthinking to imitate his protest. But his protest was ignorant, insincere, and ridiculous. While he apparently objects to injustice in America, he goes about wearing tee shirts that glorify some of history's greatest murderous psychopaths, promoters of the most egregious oppression of humanity that the world will ever know.

Kaepernick is just one ignorant buffoon, in a great mass of ignorant buffoons. But he is a symptom of a spiritual illness that pervades America. They who complain of injustice do well, when injustice is to be found. But those who cry of injustice, while promoting the tyranny of Marx, are insane. And their insanity should be exposed and understood.

America has not yet reached its ultimate potential with regard to American exceptionalism. The path to that objective is not to be found in the principles of Marx, as clowns like Sanders and Kaepernick would have you believe. Yet according to some polls, a hair-raisingly high percentage of America's youth think communism is good. And America's teachers do not seem to be contradicting that dungy, deranged conclusion.

Many advocate for homeschooling or school choice, as though removing some students out from under the pernicious influence of public schools would fix the problem of unlawful indoctrination in perverse, deranged ideologies. But neither homeschooling nor school choice will protect the children left behind in public schools, who will continue to be victimized, whose souls and intellects will continue to be ruined by public-school teachers and administrators bent on promoting the poisons of communism and degenerate values of other kinds.

The fourth stanza of the National Anthem states:

"O! ! thus be it ever, when freemen shall stand

Between their loved home and the war's desolation!

Blest with victory and peace, may the heav'n rescued land

Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation.

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto: 'In God is our trust.'

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave!"

Some would have you believe that we must tolerate those who reject our national principles of respect for rights, freedom, and justice. Some would have us allow communists to operate freely in our nation, as they strive to impose their own brand of tyranny, in order to destroy our nation, culture, families, and institutions. But communists have brought their war of national destruction to our doors. And there is nothing tolerable about it.