Adam Schiff playing it cute on whether he will vote for impeachment

Somebody told Adam Schiff to pretend he is fair-minded and hasn't made up his mind on impeaching President Trump, apparently. Or else he realizes that some serious dirt on Democrats would be exposed.

Appearing on CBS's Face the Nation, he reiterated to the incredulous host, Margaret Brennan, who questioned whether or not he would actually vote against impeachment, that he hasn't made up his mind yet.



Yeah, right.

Is there an outside chance that Schiff will vote against impeachment? Only if it looks as if some serious dirt on Biden, Ciaramella, or Schiff himself would be in prospect. That won't happen in aa Senate trial if Lindsey Graham gets his way.