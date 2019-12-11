A great week for Trump so far, and it's barely Wednesday

What an incredible week so far, and Wednesday is only just beginning. Monday saw the release of the Horowitz report that completely demolished the Steele dossier and the upper echelon of the FBI. Having done that, it left the entire Russian hoax in smoking ruins. Then, Tuesday morning, we saw laughably grim-faced Pelosi and Nadler announce the articles of impeachment they hope to bring against the president. The articles have about as much meat on them as year-old cow bones in Death Valley.

Then we segue to Hershey Giant Arena for the president's rally last night. It's a shame there is not an arena that holds 500,000 people, because he would fill it. The place was packed with red hats and Trump signs.

Watching President Trump speak to America, I couldn't help but think about the difference between our president and the Pelosicrats this morning. President Trump spoke about a great America. He spoke about a great country getting better. He spoke about opportunity. He spoke about progress. He was exciting. He was animated. The crowd loved him. The crowd loved America.

What did the Pelosiites blabber about Tuesday morning? Solemn pronunciations that no one is above the law, no one — except the 20 million illegal aliens, Hunter Biden, top FBI officials, most of Obama's administration, and the famous Bill and Hill team. Indeed, they were the picture of solemnity, worthy of a funeral home. But the only thing being buried that I could see is the Democratic Party.

Back to the president's rally in Hershey. How much more exciting is it looking at a sea of red MAGA hats on dedicated Americans than a gaggle of stupid knit pussy hats on desperate and deranged women?

Good question from the president — where is the whistleblower? Where is the whistleblower report that the Democrats were so eager to turn over to Congress? Has anyone heard the whistleblower mentioned in the last month? Of course not. He went the way of a Kavanaugh accuser once the light was turned on him.

The president promised to drain the swamp, and guess what: the slime level is going down. The I.G. Report was only about internal process, and look at the damage it did to the Democrats' fantasies. The Durham investigation is now a full-scale criminal investigation. John Durham, referred to by President Trump as "Bull Durham," has prosecutorial power. He has the ability to issue subpoenas, call a grand jury, and make criminal referrals. He has already said he thinks Michael Horowitz was way too soft in his conclusions.

After the current impeachment nonsense, watch what happens. Does anyone think there will not be an avalanche of indictments to warm things up for 2020?

There was a really wacky interview on Fox with some "Democratic strategist" who said things are not going well for Republicans. Manufacturing is going into recession, college debt is high, trade wars are raging... Apparently, this bearded dude hasn't been looking at job numbers by sector — up 54,000 in manufacturing. Sure, college debt is high, fueled by government loans for useless courses. Trade wars? Looks as though the president is close to resolving the NAFTA replacement, the USMCA, and may be getting close to a China deal. The strategist is smoking funny stuff.

All in all, it's been a great day, a great week, and a great month for the president.

Dave Ball is the author of conservative political commentary, a guest on political talk shows, an elected official, and a county party official.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.