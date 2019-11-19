Would you let Colin Kaepernick quarterback your Pop Warner team?

Colin Kaepernick failed to showcase his team management and personal deportment skills on Saturday.

He stood up 24 teams who came to Atlanta for an undeserved “special” audition.

He stood them up with just one hour’s notice. It proves a singular point about SJW liberals: they care only for themselves. Their individual desire always outweighs the needs of the larger society.

All 24 of those scouts had booked time and then flown to Atlanta for the audition. They undoubtedly made additional plans, maybe to have dinner with an old friend, maybe to stop in and see grandma. It doesn’t matter; Kaepernick treated the scouts as if they were his vassals. It’s a brand of leadership founded on the sole principle of arrogant superiority. It doesn’t work, not for the NFL Detroit Lions, not for the kindergarten teacher, not for anybody.

You can’t make the team resentful of you and then expect the team to take a hit for you. Ask any deplorable around and he’ll tell you the same thing.

I’m not a brilliant 30-something sports writer for USA Today, but I can give you one very good reason why a team owner might not care to place his team’s future in the hands of Colin Kaepernick; Colin Kaepernick’s words. Here some of them from a couple of years ago:

"One thing that Fidel Castro did do is they have the highest literacy rate because they invest more in their education system than they do in their prison system, which we do not do here, even though we’re fully capable of doing that."

Don’t bother reading that again, it won’t help.

Personally, I like leaders who can articulate thoughts that make sense.

If you’re going to excel at the X’s and O’s you should at least have a dull awareness of the other 24 letters and of how grammar, syntax, and logic might play a role in concise and reasoned thinking.

By the way, Cubans need “the highest literacy rate” so they can negotiate a repair manual for the 1957 Ford Fairlane with a six-cylinder and three on the tree that has been driven by a little old lady to and from the library once a week for the past 60 years. That “highest literacy rate” could be considered an evolutionary response to financial catastrophe.

Based upon that one quote I wouldn’t put Kaepernick in charge of a dishwashing crew on the local catering truck, let alone my 200-million-dollar entertainment enterprise, which I don’t own, even though I am fully capable of doing that.