With DACA looking set for a Supreme Court victory, the left takes aim at Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller is one of President Trump's most effective and loyal White House advisors.

He's competent, and he gets a lot done on the immigration front, an area that's unusually difficult to navigate politically, with Democrats dead set against any borders or rule of law, a leftist establishment that continuously uses the courts to render rule of law at the border meaningless, and a public susceptible to the media's migrant sob stories as their argument for ending any border laws. Even the clergy piles on in favor of the lawbreaking.

Now that Trump is poised for what appears to be a victory for rule of law in the Supreme Court on the matter of ending DACA, the long knives are coming out for Miller. They've been out before, they're really out now.

It's little more than a disguised smear campaign, and you can tell by the timing.

A fired and disgruntled Breitbart reporter named Katie McHugh, has apparently leaked emails she got from Miller to the Southern Poverty Law Center's "Hatewatch" site and now a big bid to paint Miller as a "white supremacist" is in the works.

Apparently, Miller forwarded some dodgy websites (the content of which is unknown, it could have easily been a mainstream press item or some link to American Thinker for instance) and gave his opinion to the reporters about what he'd like to see in print. This happened several years ago. But now it's crawling out of the woodwork now with such timing. Hit job? You decide.

Obama administration spinmeister Ben Rhodes has already been caught in the act of trying to orchestrate a hit on Miller earlier.

Yet assuming that's true, it's hardly a firing offense. It may not be lovely, but Miller was hardly doing something that leftists don't ordinarily do themselves. They're the ones who set the rules and now they're shocked and outraged to see others doing the same.

Remember JournoList? That was Ezra Klein's secret listserv between activists for the Obama campaign, as well as leftists strongly linked to the Obama administration, together with their media echo chamber, all coordinating talking points and story ideas. The Obama administration may or may not have pioneered this concept but they certainly took it to the highest levels. JournoList involved dodgy-source links too, as well as reporters from utterly extremist outlets, and all told, was an embarassment to both the press and Obama. But nobody at the time was outraged the way they are now at Miller.

Nobody was calling for anyone to get fired from that, not the way that even the #neverTrump-heritage Washington Examiner is calling on Miller to get fired. Sadly, they are, and I am otherwise quite fond of this writer who's calling for it, completely oblivious to the put-up job being orchestrated by the far left as a result of Miller's effectiveness.

With impressive hypocrisy, Klein's very own Vox is is making no such own-goals. His Vox is one of the press organs leading the charge to Get Miller. Who knows, maybe they coordinated the attack together with JournoList.

That's what's going on here and Trump & Co, should punch back twice as hard at the organized far-left effort premised on nothing more than Miller's effectiveness. What they want is to deprive Trump of his most loyal, able, and effective team members.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0