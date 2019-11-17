Why so many people watch Fox News

A recent late afternoon Drudge headline read: “Fox Dominates Impeachment Hearings.” This was not a revelation. Those who watch Fox News are interested because they believe the country is all but lost. They are terrified. Sure, Trump has his finger in the Dyke, but the 2020 election result could machete it off in one strike and open the floodgates to all of the insane changes the left seems adamant about bringing.

It appears they want to take away:

Our etched in stone Constitution

Life terms on the Supreme Court

Private health plans

Free speech

Affordable, dependable energy

Strict voting laws

Our borders

ICE

Our guns (aka our ability to protect ourselves)

Our strong military

Our superpower status

Our successful capitalistic economy

Respect for color blind law enforcement

Unrestricted driving

Large family vehicles

Energy independence

Certain elements from our diets (beef, etc.)

Representations and mention of historical figures they deem racist.

The Republican Party

But they’ll give us in return:

Unlimited free abortion rights

A rewrite acknowledging our incredibly racist history

Aggressively enforced political correctness

Free money to all

Free Medicare and Medicaid to all

Welfare to illegal aliens

Reparations

The Green New Deal

Soaring taxes on those who work

Protection from white privilege

Voting rights to illegal aliens and felons

Freedom to most of the prison population

No fear of being arrested for petty, non-lethal crimes

Sanctioned violent activism to promote progressive ideas

Schools that indoctrinate using the socialist, hate-America syllabus

Freedom for the homeless and insane to camp and poop wherever they choose.

Freedom for drug users to do the same and shoot up as well.

Such changes are part of what is feared by Fox watchers. They see them peeking over the walls and they are terrified that their lives and the lives of their children could become unrecognizable. They see as even more frightening that there are many millions of people who will actually vote for the people heralding these changes. They wonder: “Has much of the country gone mad?” Knowing the answer is yes, Fox viewers want to be advised, be able to recognize, understand, and be protected from all the trash polluting the torrent of the Left’s distasteful and apocalyptic tsunami. With the corruption of the mainstream media, Fox News and talk radio are the only information for the resistance -- the only source of some degree of reality and truth.

Have you noticed how nearly every book written by a Fox News person achieves number one status? It’s that fear and disbelief at the insanity going on in this country.

So, one side is cocooned in this fear, astounded at what the left does and the way it operates. The Kavanaugh hearing was an example. It wasn’t a hearing -- it was an openly desperate, last-ditch, even disgusting attempt to destroy a man who might go against their ideology down the road. They bombarded him and the American people with a host of inconsistencies and unprovable accusations centering on a so called “credible” witness who seemed confused, self-contradictory, and even somewhat incoherent. A tool of the left, she was also the springboard for other false accusations.

When that was over, it was a full court press with the Russia collusion thing, which fizzled after a few years because, as pretty much everyone knew at the get-go, it was only desperation to remove Trump from office. The insanity there was how the entire mainstream media machine swore up and down that the proof of collusion was irrefutable. Schiff swore he had definite proof of Trump’s guilt, but neither he nor any others ever presented any, and no one asked them either of two questions:

1. Were your accusations based on ideology, hatred or stupidity?

2. After two years of baseless lies, don’t your viewers deserve an apology?

But no, the entire left pulled an Emily Litella (“Never mind,”) and immediately went to obstruction, but here as well, nothing. The next charge was racism, but that quickly fizzled.

But this perpetual (what some call) ‘soft coup’ must go on, so we now come to the impeachment show. Adam Schiff, infamous for his illusory collusion proof has already been caught in at least 3 new lies during this charade, but yet lefties completely ignore it and continue to salivate at the thought of impeachment. Schiff is ignoring all precedents, following no rules but his own, and produces witnesses who bring little to the table.

But what is becoming more screamingly evident is how the administration and the government are riddled with minor unelected bureaucrats and others who sit and watch and interpret and report according to their own agenda in the hope of destroying this President. Go back to Mueller’s team: a united group of leftist, Trump-hating Hillary supporters. The current whistleblower? This already quietly named unnamable is a known lefty, Trump-hating Obama operative with no direct knowledge of or witnessing of the charge he brought. His lawyer? He was espousing impeachment within weeks of Trump’s election.

Do any of these people give one hoot about the stability or welfare of the country beyond their own dockets? It would appear not. Two of the main witnesses, Ambassadors Kent and Taylor, couldn’t even name the impeachable charge when asked. And now, as the whistleblower fades from view, and quid pro quo is apparently a no-no, they move yet again to a new charge, ‘bribery,’ because their focus group decided that word would resonate as the most heinous charge left to them at that moment; after Yovanovitch: intimidation.

So it should be no surprise that there is a large segment of the population nervously watching Fox News. These are the dwindling number of Americans with traditional values, concerns, and beliefs, the people who simply want to carve out their own lives, be protected by the government, and be otherwise left alone. These are the people who want to enjoy their Thanksgiving turkey without guilt or a moment of silence for Native Americans.

They are aghast at the rabid, never resting hatred and lies and propaganda coming from the other side with apparently no culpability at all. Everything is agenda driven and that agenda is one which is born of socialism and collectivism and revolt against not just the old ways, but practicality, palatability, and sanity. And of course, the simple hatred of Trump.

Who really wants to live in a place stripped of what they want to remove from it, and reconstructed with what they want to replace it with? The answer: the political Left, the media, Hollywood, universities, and the crazies you see writhing in uncontrolled fury at right-wing victories.