Why it's okay for Trump to want Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden

I just finished reading "Aides Bring Impeachment Inquiry Directly into the White House" by Sarah D. Wire, Molly O'Toole, and Del Quentin Wilber, writing for today's edition of the Los Angeles Times. This article is further proof of the Times' dishonesty.

The White House aides are Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, our top Ukraine expert in the NSC, and Jennifer Williams, a State Department Ukraine expert assigned to Vice President Mike Pence's office. For the July 25 phone call, they provided firsthand testimony. Tim Morrison of the NSC and Kurt Volker, the former special representative to Ukraine, also testified.

According to the Three Stooges:

White House aides who listened in on President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukraine's president testified publicly for the first time Tuesday, bringing the impeachment inquiry directly into the White House and providing damaging new details about Trump's efforts to press a foreign leader to investigate his political rivals while he held up crucial military aid.

Yes, trump delayed military aid, including more anti-tank Javelin missiles, the best in the world. (No sooner was Trump elected than his administration sent 210 Javelins to Ukraine.) But no, Stooges, the Javelins are not crucial: Russian armor pulled back from the conflict in eastern Ukraine before 2017, and the fighting has stalemated into trench and bunker warfare.

Unfortunately for the Ukrainians, Russia is likely achieving its aim of preventing Ukraine's integration with the West, and without resuming armored thrusts in an attempt to gain new ground. Peasants are expendable, tanks not so much.

It's too bad about Russia preventing Ukraine's integration, but that's Ukraine's problem, not America's.

Typically, the L.A. Times puts its considerable resources to (bad) use in bearing false witness against the president. I hope it fails in achieving its aim: "Efforts to press a foreign leader to investigate his political rivals" is misleading. Sounds as though Trump were doing it to get re-elected.

According to the Three Stooges, Trump investigates lots of rivals. I want to concentrate on Joe Biden.

Here's a Vindman quote from the Three Stooges:

It was improper for the President to demand an investigation into a political opponent, especially ... where there's at best dubious belief that this would be a completely impartial investigation.

Williams was kinder to the president: she said Trump's "request" for an investigation was "unusual and inappropriate."

Here's what the Three Stooges had to say about Morrison and Volker:

Both ultimately said they thought it inappropriate for Trump to ask a foreign leader to investigate a U.S. political rival.

Hogwash, Morrison, and Volker. Hogwash, Vindman and Williams. Bribery? Grounds for impeachment? Hogwash, House of Representatives.

To the House of Representatives, the Three Stooges, and the Times, I found something online: "There's a Treaty between the USA and Ukraine Regarding Cooperation for Prosecuting Corruption." Not interested? That's too bad.

The treaty was passed when Joe Biden was a member of the Senate and signed by then-president Bill Clinton in 1999. How's that for irony?

It's a comprehensive agreement that allows cooperation between both the United States and Ukraine in the investigation and prosecution of crimes, a rock-solid basis for President Trump's request for Ukrainian president Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for alleged corruption.

When it comes to the aforementioned treaty unearthing the longstanding corruption that has swirled in Ukraine, President Trump is following the law. It's his duty to follow the law.

Everyone's seen the video of Biden. Is he exempt from investigation because he's a political rival? I doubt it. The president's obligation to investigate him on behalf of the American people is more like it. Why didn't Representative Nunes and other Republicans bring up the treaty yesterday? They didn't know about it? It's their business to know about it.

To the U.S. Senate: Honor the treaty. Get on with the investigation of the Bidens, or Trump will never drain the swamp.

