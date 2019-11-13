Where Are We Now?

We live an era where political discussions are very noisy, with what electrical engineers call the “signal to noise ratio” very low. In order to filter out the noise, there is a simple solution: look at where we are now as a nation in comparison to where we were three years ago, before Trump's approach became our nation's approach.

Better? Worse? Unchanged?

The "noise" is all the name calling. "Racist" "Misogynist." Yes, even "socialist" and "communist."

Dump all that and just ask yourself, "Where are we as a nation?"

Stronger. Wealthier (and that wealth seeing far greater distribution among the population). Fewer people looking for work. Fighting fewer wars. Carrying fewer of the world's self-created wows. More supportive of our genuine friends. Less caught up with the intrigues created by freedom's enemies.

Those answer are the true answer.

Once we've settled that in our hearts there is really only one question remaining -- and that, too, we can answer:

Who is making the noise?

Okay, and maybe one more: Why?

There you go! All you really need to know to sort out who your friends are, and who, despite all their noisy claims, aren't.

Now, shut off the noise and noise makers and start to really enjoy your life!

Easy, huh?

Graphic credit: Twitter