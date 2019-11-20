Where are the mutineers who will save the Democrat Party from Adam Schiff?

Watching Schiff's trumped up inquiry about nothing but a phone call, the transcript of which has been available to the public for many weeks, is like watching The Caine Mutiny (1954) without the drama. The film is about a naval captain whose first officer relieves him of his command when the man demonstrates obvious signs of mental instability. All that is missing from Schiff's on-air mental collapse are the little steel balls that Humphrey Bogart as Captain Queeg fiddled with while on the stand at the court-martial of the mutineers.

Queeg was obsessed with missing strawberries. Schiff's impending mental breakdown is demonstrably more obvious, less subtle than Queeg's. He intends to see President Trump removed from office, no matter what. His eyes seem to radiate his inner fury and rage. He sits stone-faced while the smart people in the room destroy every bit of his carefully constructed narrative. His fellow Democrats all dutifully use the prescribed talking points and focus-grouped terms like "quid pro quo," then "obstruction," then "extortion," now "bribery," a word not one of the so-called "witnesses" used to describe the conversation.

Schiff is Capt. Queeg on steroids. This entire enterprise is a dreadful perversion, a search for a crime where there is none. This is a clown show — an overused description, but exactly on the mark. Schiff has made a laughingstock of his party, and Pelosi has allowed him to do it. He is the biggest blunder of her speakership.

It is hilarious to watch the leftist talking heads on every network and cable outlet, even some at Fox News, gush worshipfully over each witness as if every one them were Patrick Henry. There is not a single Patrick Henry among them. They are all just bureaucrats doing the drudge work of a bloated State Department. Each one of them, with the possible exception of Volker, is just a cog in the horde of a self-aggrandizing functionaries. And make no mistake: they are all partisans. Schiff had to look hard and deep to find just the right people to flesh out his imagined scenario. As Nunes correctly mocked, Schiff auditioned each of them, coached them, refused to let them answer questions he did not want answered. He has run these hearings, both private and public, like the authoritarian monster he is. He is so clearly disturbed that it is a mystery as to why no sentient Democrat has not quietly redirected his wrath to a less public arena, like Bellevue's psychiatric ward. Why is there no mutineer among the Democrats willing to save his party from disaster?

Perhaps Lt. Gen. Vindman should join Schiff in the psych ward. This puffed up peacock of a man may be the least likely military hero in America. Even though he testified that Ukraine had three times asked him to be Ukraine's defense minister, we are supposed to believe he has our nation's best interest at heart! No can do. He is a Ukrainian-by-birth desk jockey, a poseur who thinks he is in charge of U.S. foreign policy with regard to Ukraine. He must have flunked his civil service exam, for that is the job, the purview of the president, who is not required to use the talking points of a man like Vindman. It was revealed over and over again on Tuesday that many of those who knew Vindman were suspicious of his loyalties. They believed him to be a leaker. Paul Sperry reported that those above him tried to fire him but were prevented by an Obama holdover in HR:

NSC officials attempted to remove Alex Vindman due to security concerns but were blocked by an Obama holdover, an official in the White House who still controls human resource management inside the NSC, an African-American woman closely tied to the Obama family.

The man was clearly a plant at the NSC instructed to watch vigilantly for anything the Left could use to impeach the president. He listened to the phone call, likely knew that it was no big deal, but thought he could make something of it. Ciaramella is obviously one of the two people he ran to rather than his boss, Morrison. Ciaramella then ran to his best pal on Schiff's staff, and the rest is treasonous recent history.

Anyone paying attention to these tedious hearings knows well by now that Schiff is a pathological liar. He lies over and over again and seems to think no one notices. Of course he knows who the not-whistleblower is; he and his staff coached him, orchestrated this entire Schiff show. He has lied for three-plus years about having incontrovertible evidence of Trump's collusion with Russia. There is no such evidence. He is perhaps the only member of Congress who actually solicited dirt from the Russians, on Donald Trump.

What explains his shredding of the Constitution and its guarantee of due process to the accused? It can only be some deranged obsession that has belied his Stanford and Harvard education. He has well and truly melted down, and not one of his colleagues has the courage to admit it. If they think the few Americans who have been watching do not notice, they are sadly mistaken.

A classic symptom of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is "one-mindedness," the belief that there is only one valid way to view any situation or issue. To a person with NPD, what he believes is the only possible true view. Such people never, ever admit they are wrong. So Schiff can sit there all day long, hear his theory that President Trump has committed an impeachable offense discredited every which way, and think he made progress toward his goal. He is that far gone.

If Pelosi and enough Democrats vote to impeach and send their articles over to the Senate, it will be their permanent undoing. The American people just are not as stupid as they think we are.

Obama broke a promise by our country and betrayed Ukraine when Russia invaded and took Crimea. Obama sent no defensive weapons, no financial aid. Trump has helped Ukraine each year he has been in office, with weapons and money. That the aid was delayed a month in 2019 to verify that Zelensky was and is a reformer who means to fight the institutional corruption that has plagued Ukraine for as long as anyone can remember is smart, not criminal. These facts make Schiff's grand plan all the more ridiculous. The Bidens are corrupt, despite Volker's assertion that Joe is an honorable man. We know he is not. Like John Kerry, he used his position as V.P. to enrich his son in at least three foreign nations. The Clintons and the Bidens, father and son, have always used their positions of power to enrich themselves.

Let us hope Barr and Durham have gotten to the truth of the most treasonous scandal in U.S. history, the fabrication of Trump/Russia collusion out of whole cloth. When the results of their investigations are released, Adam Schiff will probably have to be carted off in a straitjacket, shouting, "Off with their heads!"

In closing, a few words of Carl Sagan's: "One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back." Adam Schiff is both the bamboozled and the charlatan.