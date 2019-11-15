When will the enviro-nuts acknowledge Tesla's poisonous, deadly batteries?

When will all the radical extremists who want to save the Earth by getting rid of fossil fuels admit the environmental hazard of the flammable pollutant lithium and tell us how and where it will be disposed of?

When will journalists stop polluting the airwaves and newspapers with Democrat talking points and report the truth instead of pushing an agenda that will destroy the U.S. economy?

The answer is that they won't. All previous predictions of doom and gloom have been 100% wrong, and they still indoctrinate everyone, especially the young, and seek to shut up anyone who disagrees by calling them deniers.

The "Green" Illusion Continues: Tesla Crash Victim Can't Find Anyone To Recycle His Wrecked Car