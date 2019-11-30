What if this Ukraine nonsense is a cover-up too?

Everyone knows by now that the Russia-collusion hoax was all about covering up the crimes that higher-ups in the FBI, CIA and DOJ committed to derail the Trump candidacy and then presidency. Robert Mueller never really investigated Trump; he knew from day one he had not colluded with any Russians to rig the election. He knew the Clintons and the DNC, with the willing cooperation of the alphabet agencies, all of which it seems willingly submitted to personal political agendas over national security, were guilty of inventing the deception.

Mueller's job was to find ways to obscure their coup attempt and absolve them of their treasonous crimes. That is why the phonied-up dossier was barely mentioned in his report even though there would have been no sham investigation of Trump without it. What if what scared Schiff's witness, the oh-so-oily Lt. Col. Vindman, when listening in on the President's conversation with Zelensky, were the words "investigation" and "Burisma" in the same sentence, because he knows exactly who and how many swamp dwellers have been getting illegitimately rich via Burisma?

The Clintons and the Bidens in particular were neck deep in ill-gotten millions from the former Soviet country. What if Vindman was so rattled by what he heard that he ran to Intelligence Community IG Atkinson who altered the rules for whistleblower complaints so that first-hand knowledge was no longer a requirement. Atkinson's wife is reported to be an associate of Mary Jacoby, wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson. It seems that Fusion GPS has plants all over the swamp.

So, Atkinson, Vindman, Schiff and official whistleblower Eric Ciaramella leapt into action with a plan to frame Trump in order to cover-up their own complicity in the vast corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Ciaramella's lawyer, Mark Zaid announced days after President Trump was inaugurated that "The coup has begun, impeachment will follow." Ciarmella is close to both Obama and George Soros.

It seems entirely plausible that this trumped-up impeachment inquiry over a phone call, which is ridiculous on its face, was another poorly-planned scheme to find President Trump guilty of something, anything, in order to distract from the crimes of the real miscreants, just as Mueller's "probe" was a plot to distract from the original Brennan/Clapper/Comey plan to cover-up Hillary's culpability; she had commissioned and paid for the Steele dossier. No one cared if any of it was true; they knew it was not and they all (Strzok, Page, Rice, Power, McCabe, et. al. ) eagerly signed up to be part of it. The FBI did not discover the Strzok/Page texts, Strzok's wife did! She turned him in! This large group of highly placed bureaucrats who saw themselves as far above the law set out to overthrow the President and believed they would get away with it. That is how arrogant and impressed with themselves they all are. That is how stupidly anti-American they are. May they all be indicted, tried and convicted of their crimes.

In the meantime, Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler and their die-hard Trump-haters are licking their chops to further escalate their impeachment charade by vowing to return to "collusion with Russia." They ignore the polls that show the public is opposed to impeachment and the President's approval ratings continue to rise. More and more Democrats are showing up at his rallies for good reasons: The economy is roaring, Trump has China gnawing at their fingernails, Iran is on the ropes at home and in Iraq. Hunter Biden is an horrific embarrassment to his family and the depth of the Biden family's corruption is beginning to seep into the mainstream media. If Schiff and Nadler take articles of impeachment to the Senate, that's it for Biden. All the truth will be revealed. How this fact is lost on Pelosi and Schiff is a mystery. Can they really be that tone-deaf? Apparently, they are.

So, as President Trump racks up successes both at home and around the world, the leftists continue to embarrass themselves. It is as though they are truly as stupid as they think all of us are. Who wants the President who has restored our military to its former glory to be removed? Who wants the man that has unleashed the greatest economic growth in decades to be gone? Who among us wants the President who has exposed the ugly, corrupt underbelly of the DC swamp impeached? Only the most deluded anti-Trumpers like Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi and their handmaidens in the media, all of whom should be ashamed of themselves. There doesn’t seem to be a single critical thinker at the NYT, the WaPo, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS; they are parrots who dutifully regurgitate the talking points they receive each morning and don't realize how this makes a mockery of their single, mind-numbed, unthinking voice.

That notion that candidate and then President Trump colluded with Russia was a wholly-fabricated hoax from the outset, a cover-up, and even Andrew Weismann, Mueller's vile and vicious surrogate, could not make it stick. But the leftists don't learn. Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi are going for broke on another made-up hoax of a scandal, pretending it is serious. They know damn well it is any president's job to not dole out American tax-payer funds to corrupt nations. Trump had every right and responsibility to ascertain that Zelensky was the real deal, an honest broker.

Schiff and company are once again simply counting on the supposed ignorance of the American people. It will be no surprise to learn that members of the Pelosi family have financially lucrative interests in Ukraine that they do not want to come to light, but the truth will out.

James Howard Kuntsler in his column on Friday quoted Arthur Shopenhauer (1788 – 1860) who famously observed that “all truth passes through three stages: first, it is ridiculed; second, it is violently opposed; and third, it is accepted as self-evident.” Most of the facts of this horrific political scandal have been available for all to see and read for two years in the numerous books by Gregg Jarrett, Lee Smith, Dan Bongino, Alan Dershowitz, and Jeanine Pirro, to name a few. John Solomon, Eric Felten, Paul Sperry, Sara Carter, and Jeff Carlson have kept their readers well-informed. Once the Horowitz, Durham and Barr reports are released, the left will have to accept what has long been self-evident. The left's criminal intervention in the 2016 election to ensure Hillary's victory and their subsequent attempt to cover it up when she lost is the worst political scandal in US history. The perpetrators' legacies will be their criminality.

"Whatever is begun in anger, ends in shame." Ben Franklin

