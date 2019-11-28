We had a lot to be thankful for when we got to America

Let me wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Like most immigrants, we learned about Thanksgiving when we got here.

Nevertheless, it was the kind of holiday that Cuban refugees could easily relate to:

1) we love family gatherings;

2) we like telling stories; and, best of all,

3) we had a lot to be thankful for in our year in the U.S.

So much!

Our family's first Thanksgiving gave my dad a day off from those two jobs that he was working back then.

It gave my cousins a chance to tell us all of those Mayflower and Pilgrim stories we heard in school.

And we got to eat turkey and all of the other stuff that goes with it. I had never eaten turkey before!

As we learned our new country's ways, we were super-grateful for being here.

