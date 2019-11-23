Warren tells another whopper about her choice of schools

Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democratic frontrunners for president, has problems with black voters, and one of them is persistent lying.

According to the Washington Free Beacon:

Warren denied sending her children to private schools, despite the fact that she sent her son to an elite private school.

Confronted with a group of angry black parents who oppose her anti-charter schools stance, she tried to feed them a cock-and-bull story about how her own kids went to public schools instead of private ones, so the woman should be happy.

It was false.

Warren's confrontation with the black protestor devolved into a secondary argument about the divergent quality of those public schools, and the black parent was wise to Warren's argument by pointing out that whatever public school Warren might have sent her kid to, it was nothing like the hellhole public schools black parents' kids were stuck in.

But it was worse than that. At least one of Warren's kids actually went to an elite private school, same as the protestor argued, making her statement to the woman a boldfaced lie.

Sarah Carpenter, a pro-school choice activist who organized a protest of Warren's Thursday speech in Atlanta, told Warren that she had read news reports indicating the candidate had sent her kids to private school. Though Warren once favored school choice and was an advocate for charter schools, she changed her views while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. "We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids because I read that your children went to private schools," Carpenter told Warren when the two met, according to video posted to social media, which was first identified by Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice at Reason Foundation. Warren denied the claim, telling Carpenter, "My children went to public schools."

What's with this woman? She has problems with black voters and one of them is that she thinks they're stupid. The black parents' were trying to help her by explaining that black parents want quality education for their kids, same as whites, and Warren was feeding them garbage - notice the argument at the end of the tape about whether she would reading the parents' materials.

It comes hot on the heels of Warren's earlier whopper - the one about her being this humble public schoolteacher herself and getting fired for getting pregnant, yet another phony school story from her repertoire.

She's got a lot of those, and in fact every phony story, with that trembly old librarian voice that she tells has a common denominator in education.

Her university research was fake.

Her claim to being an American Indian to land ivy league affirmative action teaching slots was fake.

Probably her claim to always, always, always wanting to be a schoolteacher was fake, too because if it wasn't, why isn't she a schoolteacher?

Everything she says is fake.

And all of it is fake with a certain logic: Far from being the candidate of the little guy as she proclaims, she's the candidate of the militant teachers' unions, who are strangling public schools and keeping minority down. More money for the unions is her solution, but more money for this ravenous bunch is only going to benefit the unions - and thus, her campaign.

For black parents, that's an atrocious bargain, and they know it. Amazing how many time she's wiling to lie to put up a phony illustion of favoring the little guy. She's in fact the candidate of its rich, leftist, and powerful educatonal establishment. At least the black voters aren't fooled.

Image credit: WFB YouTube screen shot