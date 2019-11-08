Vindman, Zaid, Schiff: Foul birds of an ugly feather

Lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman was reportedly reprimanded by a superior when it became known that he repeatedly made fun of Americans; American culture; and, as he said, "Americans not being educated or worldly." He did this in front of foreign diplomats, constantly. No wonder he remained an Obama loyalist and has tried to undercut President Trump. After all, Obama considered himself first and foremost "a citizen of the world" and did not find anything exceptional in America in and of itself. President Trump loves America and is representative of a patriotic heartland mindset. After all, Trump believes in America first.

Vindman is a trans-nationalist, a globalist, someone who feels superior to most Americans. I've run into many people who think like Vindman. Perhaps Vindman is an acquaintance of Mark Zaid, the Long Island lawyer who boasted to friends about how he would help create a coup to bring down President Trump. Zaid, like Vindman, has no respect for the American people. He would negate the will of the American people, the majority of electoral votes that were cast for Donald J. Trump, and, through a coup, remove the president elected by the people.

Perhaps Zaid knows Adam Schiff, who is trying to do the same thing. Adam Schiff made impeachment rules that would deny the American people, as represented by their Republican congressmen, equal participation in these hearings. Schiff wants to overturn the American people's election of Donald Trump. All three men are working with Congressman Jerrold Nadler.

Schiff, Zaid, and Vindman are three principals in the illegal coup unfolding in front of our very eyes. Schiff, Zaid, and Vindman all have a condescending view of the American people, our laws, and our culture. They are not heroes. Woe to a country where men such as these attain power and influence.

Correction: Lt. Col Vindman is not retired