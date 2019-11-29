Unholy alliance: Bernie Sanders campaigners are aiding anti-Semitic UK Labour Party head Jeremy Corbyn
The UK Guardian, a left wing newspaper, reports:
Campaigners for US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders have been lending their support to the Labour party, running phone-banking sessions from New York ahead of the general election.
The city’s branch of Labour International has been working with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who have been calling British campaigners with tips on how to encourage people to register to vote and cast a ballot for Labour at the December poll.
The DSA endorses and campaigns for Sanders, who is running to be the Democratic presidential candidate for a second time after losing out to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
A spokesperson for Momentum, the grassroots Labour campaign group, said: “This is part of a growing relationship between Bernie, DSA activists and Momentum and Labour members abroad that has included exchanges between the nurses’ unions of the US and the UK to campaign on public health in the US.
“Many Labour International and Momentum members have been volunteers on Sanders’ campaign and so the favour’s being returned.”
Foreign interference in domestic elections doesn’t seem to be an issue when left wingers are involved. Where’s the outrage?
Caricature by Donkey Hotey
Emily Zanotti of The Daily Wire points out the two political factions of Corbyn and Sanders have a lot in common:
The two parties are quite similar. Corbyn’s Labour party released a manifesto just last week announcing their renewed commitment to a variety of progressive propositions including “taxing the rich; protecting programs like ‘right to food’ and national care services; decreasing or even eliminating the cost of education; introducing rent controls in big cities; and publicly funding health care.” They’re also radically opposed to Brexit.
They also share some unsavory qualities. Like Democratic socialists in America, Corbyn’s Labour party toys regularly with anti-Semitism. Unlike Democratic socialists in America, though, the anti-Semitism isn’t rare, and it isn’t couched as “criticism” of Israel. It’s often just straight up hate — and Corbyn has repeatedly, and recently according to the BBC, refused to condemn it.
Pamela Geller rhetorically asks:
Will American Jewish organizations such as the Jewish Democrat Council (who recently slandered President Trump in a vicious attack ad) condemn Bernie Sanders for assisting this vile anti-Semite? Not a chance. Leading Jewish Democrats do not seem to have a problem with one of their own supporting a neo-Nazi such as Jeremy Corbyn. #Jexodus
British Jews are terrified of Corbyn; 40% of them say they will consider leaving Britain if he is elected.
See also: Hatred of Israel is the Symptom. Hatred of Western Society is the Disease.
