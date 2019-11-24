Uber Eats driver delivers a surprise to armed robber

Once again, an armed citizen successfully defended himself against a criminal without having to fire a shot. The Left tries to pretend that this never happens, and heart-warming, even thrilling stories of armed self-defense aren’t newsworthy.

The following story did make the local newspaper, The Statesman in Austin, Texas. But it is told with more context at Bearing Arms, where Cam Edwards writes:

One Uber Eats driver may be scouring the want ads today after using his legally-owed firearm to defend himself against an armed robber in Austin, Texas, even though the company prohibits drivers from carrying on the job. The delivery worker went to Arbor Terrace apartments, which is just off Interstate 35 near East Oltorf Street in Southeast Austin, around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, an arrest affidavit says. When the delivery was done, the worker turned around to find a man aggressively standing very close to him. That man was identified by police as 37-year-old Gabriel Menchaca Palomino. When the driver told Palomino to back off, he instead pulled a gun. “Palomino asked (the man) ‘Do you know what time it is,’ as if he was trying to distract (the man), while grabbing the bandana that was around his neck, and pulling it up over his mouth and nose,” the affidavit says. Palomino then pointed a black, semi-automatic Glock handgun at the man, the court documents say. The delivery man pulled out a Sig Sauer P238 handgun and pointed it at Palomino.

Sig Sauer P238 (Photo credit: DGaw)

“For a brief second both Palomino and (the man) just stood there, not moving, when Palomino moved off toward the end of the parking lot,” the affidavit says.

Police apprehended Palomino because the driver telephoned them. From The Statesman:

The delivery man hid between vehicles in the parking lot before he could get to his car and call 911. The emergency operator told him to go to the nearest gas station. The man went to a 7-Eleven nearby where he waited for an officer. When an officer arrived, the man got out of his vehicle and noticed Palomino walking down the sidewalk. "That's the guy who just tried to rob me," the man told police. During an interview with police, Palomino said he had tried to help the delivery man from being robbed by another person.

The cops didn’t buy the story, and Palomino has been charged with aggravated robbery. The Uber Eats driver may be looking for work, but he's alive and is nobody's victim (exepct Uber).