Trump's Deplorable Cult waits patiently

When Hillary called us Deplorable, along with racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, and you name it, we laughed at her. We never cried, and we never demanded a phony apology. We did vow to never, ever vote liberal. Our latest name is Cult, but since we heart our beloved Deplorable name, perhaps Deplorable Cult will stick. And still, we will never, ever vote liberal.

The Deplorable Cult has learned to expect truly deplorable behavior from the Democrats. The Mueller investigation should have never been allowed to take place. The last-gasp impeachment inquiry that attempted to present itself as a serious impediment to the Trump presidency is dying. President Trump finally gets to have fun with the Dems as they destroy themselves with an assist from the attorney general and inspector general.

We Deplorables are aware of the corruption and criminal and treasonous acts of the Deep State. In the past, these come to light, are acknowledged, something worse happens, and then nothing. But we have waited patiently, and we have put our trust in Trump. We are grateful for all the wonderful players that have brought the truth to light, including my favorites Sara Carter, James O'Keefe, Victoria Toensing, Joseph diGenova, Sidney Powell, and Jay Sekulow. And now with the imminent reports to be released, may the laws and legal system of the United States of America be upheld.

Carol Headrick is the author of Obama Elected Trump.