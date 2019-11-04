Transphobic heretic Bill Maher doesn't believe men can menstruate

Bill Maher is an interesting character. I don't find him particularly funny, and his politics are far to the left of mine, but that is not to say that we always disagree.

Back in 2013, for example, recall that he threatened to leave California due to high taxes. Rachel Maddow was suggesting that Paul Ryan's budget proposal was about giving rich people "relief from confiscatory tax rates." Heretically, Maher responded, citing that millionaires in California pay nearly 40% in federal taxes and another 15% to the state:

You know what? Rich people — I'm sure you'd agree with this — actually do pay the freight in this country[.] ... I just want to say, liberals, you could actually lose me. It's outrageous what we're paying — over 50%. I'm willing to pay my share, but yeah, it's ridiculous.

A month later, after the Tsarnaev brothers bombed the Boston Marathon, the Left became committed to an all-out propaganda campaign to create moral equivalence between Christianity and Islam. When his guest, Brian Levin of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, reminded his audience that Christians and Jews also do some "not-so-nice" things, Maher responded, "You know what? Yeah, yeah, yeah. That's liberal b------- right there." "There's only one faith," he went on, that "wants to kill you for renouncing the faith" or for blasphemy.

So he's not always wrong, and sometimes, he actually speaks to a middle ground of logic and common sense. And I can, at the very least, respect that he offers invitations to conservatives to join the panels on his show, and he has had discussions with the likes of Ben Shapiro, Dinesh D'Souza, and Ann Coulter, the last of whom garnered hearty laughs from his audience and the panel when she predicted that, of the declared GOP nominees in 2015, Donald Trump had the best chance of "winning the White House."

But what Maher doesn't appear to understand is that the radical new adherents to "woke" culture are reshaping the "liberalism" that was defined by the New Left, the countercultural movement of the 1960s and 1970s. Nothing signifies this more than when talk show host and religious scholar Dennis Prager joined Maher's show panel recently and endured the jabs of Maher, his other panel guests, and his audience.

Prager was making a simple point. Yes, there are anti-Semites and racists in America, but America is not anti-Semitic or racist, and certainly not in any contextual sense. Contrasted with any Asian country, we are profoundly open and tolerant, and the most open and tolerant country in the history of the world.

Prager takes the leftists' propaganda machine to task for weaving and disseminating lies as truth. Visibly frustrated, Prager argues, "To say America is anti-Semitic is a lie. To say it is racist is a lie. These are giant left-wing lies. To say that men can menstruate is a lie."

The audience begins laughing at that final sentence, and Maher incredulously glances about, as if confused. But Prager goes on, saying that "anyone who says that a man cannot menstruate is considered transphobic."

"I missed this whole story," Maher comments, generating laughs from his left-wing audience.

How is it possible that Maher, his panel, and his audience "missed this whole story"? Yes, it's ridiculous in the extreme to argue that men can menstruate. But that fiction has become a central tenet of the Democratic Party!

If a woman who believes herself to be a man is actually a man, as radical new gender theory being promulgated by the Left suggests, then it must be that a man can menstruate. It is the logical end of that contention. Sure, the fact that women who believe themselves to be men cannot suppress their bodies' biological impulses, and continue to menstruate, should serve as proof that the proponents of that radical new gender theory do not subscribe to anything resembling reality, but that doesn't change the fact that the modern "woke" strains of leftism truly do believe that men can menstruate.

It's worse than that, however. The going argument among the Left being offered for mass consumption and indoctrination is that not only can men menstruate, but they can become pregnant and give birth to children. There are several stories in mainstream media outlets suggesting that men can do so. Even Democratic candidate Julián Castro said, in a Democratic debate, that he believes in "reproductive justice" and that a "trans woman should have the right to choose" and that his health care plan would "cover the right to have an abortion."

It was a slip-up by Castro, as transgender "women" are male and therefore cannot become pregnant or have an abortion, but when reality so seamlessly slips into the realm of fantasy in left-wing talking points these days, who can blame him? What he meant is that transgender men (that is, women calling themselves men) should have the right to have an abortion covered by health care policy.

Of course, one can suppose that birth control pills for "transgender men" would also be covered, which would compromise their menstruation cycles, inhibiting conception. And if the central contention being made is that "transgender men" are actually men, then men can menstruate.

That is, as Prager says, a giant lie being peddled by the Left. Has Bill Maher missed that? Really?

I'm not sure I buy that. But nonetheless, there's something very telling about Maher, his panel, and his audience laughing hysterically at the suggestion that the left-wing media could be out there peddling something so ridiculous as the notion that "men can menstruate," despite the fact that the lie is clearly being peddled on a massive scale. That is, the radicals in the modern "woke" Left movement may be taking the left-wing agenda in a direction that, hopefully, the "old guard" of the New Left cannot, or will not, follow.

