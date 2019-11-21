The new surveillance state

Are we transitioning into a Surveillance State? An unprecedented level of digital transformation Is occurring across all aspects of society. Moreover, we are at increased risk of becoming a Predictive State, as evidenced by technology exploitation in China. Following are ten sets of facts to consider.

Chicago has deployed 35,000 government-operated closed-circuit cameras , which approximates 128 cameras per square mile. In comparison, the city of London has 627,000 cameras and Beijing is approaching 3 million public surveillance cameras. By 2022, China is projected to have one public CCTV camera for every two people. An analysis of 120 cities showed little correlation between the number of public CCTV cameras and crime or safety.

As the repositories of sensitive data and PII explode, Machine learning/Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) is being exploited to analyze and predict behavior. According to a new report by International Data Corporation, ML/AI spending will grow from $37.5 billion to $97.9 billion in 2023. Per David Schubmehl, research director, Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems, "The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) is occurring in a wide range of solutions and applications from ERP and manufacturing software to content management, collaboration, and user productivity.” With Quantum Computing becoming mainstream over the next decade, the ability to analyze and predict outcomes will scale by orders of magnitude.

China is a world leader in the exploitation of individuals’ data with ML/AI. Its cutting-edge Social Score Credit System, that takes in a broad range of behaviors both financial and social, all underwritten by an invisible web of Big Data, is a portent of the Predictive State.

To protect individual liberty we need to pass national privacy legislation that mandates individuals own data about themselves, states that consent is required to share that data, and specifies data security best practices for compliance.