Soros cash flows to pressure vulnerable GOP Congress members to impeach Trump

Apparently, it's not enough that leftist hedge fund billionaire and 'stateless statesman' George Soros and his non-government organization front groups made a lunge to take over much of eastern Europe, visibly in the case of Ukraine during the Maidan revolution.

Nor is the Soros seeding of first the Obama administration, and then the Trump administration, with former operatives of his from other outfits. Some, in the case of Trump, are now testifying as witnesses in the impeachment hearings.

Now, the Soros cash is rising to flood levels, targeting GOP Congress members to vote in support of impeaching Trump. Here's the latest on that from the Daily Caller:

A liberal “dark money” group that received millions of dollars from George Soros’s advocacy network, records show, is behind a seven-figure ad blitz urging vulnerable Republicans in swing districts to support the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The ads, which were scheduled to air this week on “Fox and Friends” in the Washington, D.C., market and in 13 GOP-held congressional districts, feature military veterans urging Republican representatives to “put country over politics” by holding Trump accountable for “abusing his office and risking national security for his own gain.”

It's like a hydra-headed monster, springing into action on one, two, many fronts. As one fades, another appears.

Now that he couldn't take over Ukraine, nor get the president he wanted into the White House, he's shelling out to overthrow President Trump.

Any GOP congress member who pays heed to such ads, now that this information is out, should have his head examined. Soros never sleeps. And once again, he's up to no good.

Image credit: Niccolò Caranti, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0