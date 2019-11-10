Socialist Bolivia heading for the ash heap of history?

Like all dictatorships, every socialist hellhole dictatorship eventually falls. It's a law of nature, and with socialism inherently unsustainable as both a political and an economic system, it's a law about as certain as 'what goes up, must come down.'

Which brings us to Bolivia, where embattled far left Hugo-Chavez-trained socialist dictator Evo Morales, now on his fourth term in a grossly rigged election, has for the first time wobbled in fear in response to protests.

Here's the New York Times' comically delicate reportage:

Faced with unrelenting protests over the results of disputed elections in which he claimed victory, President Evo Morales of Bolivia announced on Sunday that he would call new elections. The announcement came hours after the Organization of American States released a preliminary report of its audit of the Oct. 20 vote. The group, whose charter promotes democracy among member organizations in the Western Hemisphere, said that it would not certify Mr. Morales’s victory and that the results should be annulled because of widespread irregularities. The company that provided vote-counting machines for the election had also disavowed the results. Speaking in a televised address on Sunday, Mr. Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous leader, called for peace and said he would replace the Electoral Tribunal before holding a new vote in the South American country. He did not specify a date for the repeat election. The tribunal was criticized by the opposition as excessively loyal to Mr. Morales and accused of widespread electoral fraud.

It's horse hockey.

The real reason Morales tried to put an electoral Band-aid of respectability on his hellhole regime is Saturday's Bolivia news item, from Reuters:

President Evo Morales faces rising pressure to resolve a weeks-long stand-off over Bolivia's disputed election after police were seen joining anti-government protests and the military said it would not "confront the people" over the issue. Morales' government decried a "coup" against him by what it called "violent groups," prompting a number of fellow leftist leaders in the region to rally around him and call for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Morales, Latin America's longest-standing leader, won an election on October 20, but a delay of nearly a day in the vote count sparked allegations of fraud and led to protests, strikes and road blocks. On Friday night and Saturday, local television showed police in several Bolivian cities marching alongside protesters in apparent acts of disobedience and joining chants regularly used by the opposition. Adding to the pressure on Morales, the Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday "that we will never confront the people to whom we have a duty and we will always ensure peace, coexistence and the development of our homeland."

When you're a communist dictator, it's never a good thing when your cops and your military go join the protestors.

Which might be an ambiguous thing in some places, but not in Bolivia, where the governance heritage there for heads of state is to 'throw 'em out' if the problems caused are big enough.

They've done it to pretty much every president of Bolivia, not just in its Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid 19th century past, but within our lifetime. Bolivia's way of changing governments, like that of many very underdeveloped countries, is to run them out on a rail. It's natural. It's normal. It makes sense to the locals. Honduras in 2009 also operated on this model.

Sometimes that's good, sometimes that's bad. In Bolivia's case, it's good.

The election call is a dictator's desperate effort to fool the European Union and other lefties who project their own reality onto South America into thinking it's now a respectable democracy that holds elections and changes government by popular will. And, what's more, Morales was so upset by the allegations of electoral fraud in the last vote that he decided to call a new election. That should be just enough to fool the eurotrash until he can get hold of another army or maybe some Venezuelans and Cubans, or possibly some Russians. That would certainly explain Morales' lack of a date for this newfound devotion to electoral purity.

No wonder the opposition isn't buying it. They want him out and unlike the Venezuelans, they really do have the army on their side.

This looks like last-ditch desperation from the Morales camp now that some big forces are in play.

It also looks like too little, too late. Given Bolivia's famous heritage, don't be surprised if Morales doesn't last through this week.

Image credit: Xavier Granja Cedeño - Cancillería del Ecuador, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 2.0