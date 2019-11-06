Promise kept: Trump gets us the heck out of that expensive Paris climate accord

Global warming is garbage.

But that hasn't stopped the cottage industries from sprouting up, making money and propagating proven junk science. And the Left, in its hysteria, continues to scream.

The worst of it is the Paris Climate Accord, something young Greta Thunberg's moneyed sponsors are raring to make a killing on. That's the European Union–style agreement that demands that the U.S. cut the carbon emissions and kingpin polluting countries such as China take the money.

Irony of ironies, the U.S. has met all its Paris climate quotas based on the miracle of fracking. The sanctimonious European nations who run this Paris show have not. Not seeing cause and effect, nations such as Germany got rid of their low-emission nuclear power and opted to buy from Vladimir Putin, hoping no one would notice.

Trump promised to get us out of that whole scam — and now it has begun. Promise kept.

One of the best senators on environmental issues, John Barrasso of Wyoming, who knows the deal on natural resource issues, has written a terrific op-ed for USA Today on just how good it is that we have Trump. He brings up things that few have even considered — such as the job loss and competitive disadvantage this agreement has brought for the U.S. — writing:

As the climate deal punished America's energy producers with expensive and burdensome regulations, it gave other countries U.S. taxpayer-funded subsidies and generous timelines. Countries like China got a free pass to pollute for over a decade. With abundant low-cost coal, China and India would put our manufacturers at a huge competitive disadvantage. Economic costs would be severe. According to the National Economic Research Associates, if we met all of our commitments as part of the Paris climate agreement, it would cost the American economy $3 trillion and 6.5 million industrial sector jobs by 2040. We don't need to cripple our economy to protect our environment.

Seems the wisdom of pulling out of this trash treaty was greater than most Americans even realized. Americans largely disliked this treaty based on its premise of little Eurochickens dictating America's energy policy. It turns out it was worse, much worse, than the duplicate-E.U. set-up. Read the whole thing here.