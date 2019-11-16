Peak disdain for Trump supporters from Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe

The Ruling Class hates the lesser mortals who populate the realm they think they rightly rule. When Flyover Country forced Donald Trump on them as president, the outrage that was born of the initial shock grew into outright disdain for those put him into power. Senior Deep State bureaucrats like Peter Strzok and Lisa Page may be able to smell Trump supporters at Walmart, but for really intense class snobbery, there are few places that do it better than Harvard.

At Harvard, few professors carry more political cachet than Laurence Tribe, who holds the title “University Professor,” (a very big deal at Harvard) and teaches constitutional law at Harvard Law School. Tribe is so closely connected to the Ruling Class that he was able to brag, “I was of course thrilled and inspired, not to mention proud, when Barack took the oath as our 44th President on January 20, 2008 – an oath administered by another of my former students, Chief Justice John G. Roberts….” Another of his students, Ted Cruz, is a polar opposite to Tribe’s emphatic liberalism, and when he ran for president, Tribe maintained Cruz was ineligible for the office owing to his birth in Canada.

Appearing on MSNBC’s show Hardball with Chris Matthews, Tribe took his anger against conservatives beyond political opposition to mortal hatred, using language that de-humanizes:

“If your office is so important to you that you’re going to violate your oath and [if you] vote for someone who violates his oath every day and who uses the office of the presidency to enrich himself and to enhance his power, then I really think you are a pathetic excuse for a human being.”

Watch the entire segment:

Graphic credit: Grabien screen grab