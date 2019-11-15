Pathetic: Katie Hill would like you to know she's still important

"Throuples" enthusiast Katie Hill, who booted herself from Congress to avoid an investigation on how she exploited an intern and diddled a staff member, would like you to know she's still important.

Here are some of her stupid tweets and tweet exchanges:

First, she got into a scrap with a Congressman two days ago, who, unlike Hill, managed to refrain from diddling the staff and as a result, still has his job:

No like this actually happened. Real members of Congress tweeting out real conspiracy theories. In an acrostic no less. https://t.co/yVVULw6PQb — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 14, 2019

Gee Doc, I am sorry you’re behind the times. @sho_shameless taught the country that word way back in season 7. And please don’t talk to me about a tattoo... because you just admitted you clicked to see my nudes and that disturbs the hell out of me. https://t.co/UyjSvFGwRX — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 14, 2019

A day earlier, she warned us she'd be planning be talk a lot, and suggested by the end of her pitch, to get us excited or something, that she’d include some obscenity. She wasn’t ashamed of that hairbrush thing, her Nazi tattoo, her naked bong picture, her fondness for wife-swapping, or her liking for the swinger lifestyle on cruise ships. Or, more to the point, her exploitation of a barely legal (as they say in the porno industry) intern. This is what she had planned for us two days ago.

The fight continues — if you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention. (shout out to my friend @AyannaPressley for the shirt and the reminder ðŸ˜‰) pic.twitter.com/jUpBOcYIy4 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 12, 2019

Now she's playing pol-on-the-job with tweets from the Santa Clarita, California school shooting, inserting herself into an unfolding news event, which is particularly inappropriate. During that, she was all over Twitter, excited at the chance to get her name in the news. She wasn't helping or anything, she was just tweeting. Hill, Santa Clarita, her old home district, get it?

Santa Clarita has been in the news a lot this year, what with the wildfires, which she didn't have much to say about as a congresswoman (there were those stories she was too drunk for such things), as well as, well, her and her "mommy, brush my hair" disgustingness. But with gun control her claimed issue, she's excited. She's jumping forward, tweeting as though she had never left Congress, saying congress-y type stuff. See how she imagines she’s commanding things….

For parents in the area, reunification center is at Central Park. Everyone else, please stay away. Let law enforcement do their jobs and these families get their kids to safety. https://t.co/NoL2Pcfiaw — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 14, 2019

My god, active shooter at my high school. 7 injured so far. Unsure if the suspect is caught yet. Praying for all... we have so many campaign interns and volunteers who go there. https://t.co/Z8di6oHNrj — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 14, 2019

…which she’s not. She’s just spewing tweets (a lot more than I have posted), as if being booted from disgrace from Congress never happened. Her mention of “interns” in her post is particularly unfortunate. She shouldn't ever be mentioning interns...

In the face of a real crisis, as this school shooting is, she only serves to act as the utterly icky and unwanted sideshow, making it all about herself.

But there she is. She’s not sorry for what she did and now she expects we are all going to forget it, just weeks out from her ignominious exit. We're all supposed to rally to her gun control cry as if she were still in Congress. It's pathetic, truly pathetic.

This is the tweetstorm of a disappointed desperate person who’s still trying to remain relevant. The sorry reality is that she’s a washed-up congresswoman, and apparently still living in the past. Look at that sad shout-out to another still-sitting congresswoman, squad member Ayanna Pressley. Hello, Ayanna, remember me? Pressley knew enough not to return the salute and busied herself retweeting tweets from newly-minted far-left San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin. She didn't have time for Hill.

Pressley, of course, fights a lot with Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker who pretty well forced Hill to resign. In theory, the two should have a bond over their mutual anger at Pelosi. But nope, no alliance there.

If Hill had any decency, which she does not, she ought to take that as a clue that maybe she should instead be slinking away in disgrace, doing everything she can to stay out of the news. Yet she can’t even lay low for a few weeks, because she’s just too addicted to the attention.

Now, she’s tweeting herself out there as if nothing ever happened, still desperate to matter. As if anyone should care. Not even the most rabid of the rabid left cares.