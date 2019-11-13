Open borders Hispanic Archbishop will lead U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

After his election to head up the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops(USCCB), Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, born in Monterrey, Mexico, stated the situation at the southern border is a "tragedy." He said he witnessed firsthand the "suffering of the people there " during his visits to south Texas last year. Gomez calls his new position "a blessing for the Latino people."

Gomez became archbishop of Los Angeles in 2011 which has had a homelessness crisis of “Dickensian “ dystopian proportions, according to the LA Times. But the drug addicts and mentally ill homeless people on the streets of LA don’t take precedence over what Gomez calls an “essential cause” of paving the way for illegals to gain citizenship. On Tuesday, Gomez said he was praying for a favorable outcome from the U.S. Supreme Court on the extension of the DACA program, not for a resolution to the homeless epidemic in his community.

Archbishop Jose H.Gomez (YouTube screen grab, cropped)

Funny how it does not seem to bother Archbishop Gomez that legal Americans are being forced to pay the medical care, legal assistance, housing and education costs for the 20 to 30 million illegal immigrants living in this country. Nor does he seem worried about the dangers his belief in open borders poses to law-abiding citizens. The Remembrance Project which educates the public on the loss of American lives at the hands of illegal aliens reported over 100,000 illegals arrested by ICE in 2018 were convicted criminals.

Gomez and the assembly of bishops he now controls exhibit selective compassion for God's 'Latino' children south of the border, at the border and living in the U.S illegally, while remaining oblivious to the suffering of American families mourning the loss of 68,000 loved ones dead from drug overdoses in 2018. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics, 90 percent of heroin seized along the border, 88 percent of cocaine, 87 percent of methamphetamine, and 80 percent of fentanyl in the first 11 months of the 2018 fiscal year was caught trying to be smuggled in from Mexico, Gomez's birthplace.

It’s no secret Gomez and the USCCB are the Catholic Left. The USCCB has been facilitating the invasion of illegals for decades. In 1988 they received $500,000 from George Soros’s Open Society Institute to support immigration causes. In 2003 the Conference issued a pastoral letter openly pushing for a borderless world:

"…the Church recognizes that all goods of the earth belong to all people. When persons cannot find employment in their country of origin to support themselves and their families, they have a right to find work elsewhere in order to survive. Sovereign nations should provide ways to accommodate this right."

In a foreword to the 2016 book, Catholics in the Public Square, Gomez outed himself as a true Alinskyite. “Catholic social teaching,” he writes, “gives us a vision of the world as it could be, as it should be.” Saul Alinsky stated his purpose in writing Rules for Radicals was “to change the world from what it is to what it should be.”

Gomez is another Marxist-inspired Catholic leader promising to make immigration the priority of the USCCCB where, believe it or not, a few conservative-minded bishops still do exist. On Tuesday the bishops voted 2-1 to keep abortion as the “preeminent social issue of our time.”