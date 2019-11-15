Office of Congressional Ethics recommends subpoena for Rashida Tlaib over â€˜problematicâ€™ use of campaign funds for personal expenses

Oh-oh! Rashida Tlaib has a legal problem that her colleague Ilhan Omar might describe “all about the Benjamins.” Specifically, money from her campaign that ended up being paid to her for personal living expenses after she was elected – which is against the law. Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller News Foundation reports:

The Office of Congressional Ethics recommended subpoenaing Rep. Rashida Tlaib and several of her campaign staffers as part of an investigation into whether the Michigan Democrat improperly diverted campaign funds for personal use. All five members of the board of OCE voted to recommend that the House Ethics Committee continue an investigation into Tlaib over $17,500 in payments she received from the campaign after her election win Nov. 6, 2018. (snip) “If Rep. Tlaib converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use, or if Rep. Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes, then Rep. Tlaib may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law,” OCE said.

Exhibits released by the OCE show emails from the Congresswoman-elect fretting about her lack of Benjamins during the campaign, when payment for living expenses at the same level the candidate formerly earned are permissible:

Tlaib interviewed during the campaign (YouTube screen grab, croppped)

There was no problem with the financial arrangement arrived at for paying her during the campaign. But it appears that she failed to plan for a means of paying for her living expenses after the election.

Tlaib received $45,500.00 between May 7, 2018, and Dec. 1, 2018. The two potentially problematic payments were made Nov. 16, 2018, for $2,000, and $15,500 on Dec. 1, 2018.

Check paid to Rashida Tlaib, from Office of Congressional Ethics report, Nov. 14, 2019

The reason for the subpoena seems to be that Tlaib and her staff are stiff-arming the probe:

The report stated that Tlaib, campaign treasurer Soh Suzuki, campaign manager Andy Goddeeris and campaign staffer Amanda Kaye refused to provide documents to the committee for the investigation. “Because Rep. Tlaib refused to interview with the OCE, the OCE could not address these potentially problematic payments with her. Likewise, the OCE was unable to address these documents with members of her campaign staff given their refusals to interview with the OCE,” the report stated. Tlaib denied wrongdoing.

Imagine that! A Democrat not planning ahead financially and running out of money. It’s almost as if she was leading her life the way she wants America to be governed.